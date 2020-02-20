Did Aitch win a Brit award? Best New Artist category was stacked!

He rocked up in a great suit, but did Aitch win a Brit award on the night?

He dominated 2019, but did Aitch win a Brit award at this year's ceremony?

Few success stories in recent years have been so thrilling to follow as Harrison Armstrong's...

The 20-year-old Manchester artist is now better known by stage name Aitch, which is now a name music fans know around the globe.

In such a short space of time, he's gone from an unknown rapper to having over four million monthly listeners on Spotify. Just incredible, really.

At school, he was always known to draw a crowd with his playground freestyles, but even then his mates couldn't have predicted the immense success he'd achieve at such a young age. It still feels like we're in the early stages of his career, but he's already collaborated with titans like Stormzy - he featured on 'Pop Boy' - and made waves with such singles as 'Taste (Make it Shake') which features on his AitcH20 mixtape.

He continues to rise, but did the Brits acknowledge that by sending an award his way?

Did Aitch win a Brit award?

No, Aitch did not win a Brit Award.

He was nominated in the Best New Artist category alongside the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Dave, Mabel and Sam Fender.

Although some fans thought he was a shoo-in, the award actually went to Lewis Capaldi. If you think about it, it's not actually too big of a surprise.

Sure, they're all talented and Aitch had a genuinely unbelievable 2019, rising to stardom with rapid determination. However, Lewis Capaldi's debut studio album - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent - was arguably the most popular album of last year, boasting the massive single 'Someone You Loved'.

With that record, he became one of the biggest artists on the planet, so fair enough.

Fans talk Aitch at the Brit Awards

Aitch fans have flocked to Twitter in full force, both during the ceremony and afterwards to offer their thoughts and opinions.

It would've been great to see him earn a Brit for all of his hard work, but we suspect his time will come in the near future!

Check out a selection of tweets:

Fair play to aitch even to get nominated for the Brits is a big achievement — Lois Turner (@loisturner_19) February 18, 2020

sad aitch didn’t win i love him — future vlog mom THE BRITS 2020!!! (@lilmoole) February 18, 2020

Aitch drunkenly insta storying the brits is everything — Hannah B (@hlbrayshaw) February 18, 2020

Whatever you think of the BRIT awards, the energy that Jack Whitehall, Lizzo, Harry, Aitch and stormzy brought tonight was mad positive. You do love to see it — Mx24 (@Mx2468) February 18, 2020

aitch not winning the brits is an actual fix — Maddi Scott (@maddiscott__) February 19, 2020

Aitch flexing BRIT awards pic.twitter.com/cnaWqOYhOA — mannybait (@mannybait) February 19, 2020

Brits winners 2020

Although Aitch didn't take home an award, other great artists did and that's still worth celebrating! Dave took home the most prestigious award - Best Album - for his stunning debut Psychodrama, which was very well deserved.

Check out the list of winners below:

Best Album: Dave - Psychodrama

Best British Female: Mabel

Best British Male: Stormzy

Best British Group: Foals

Best Song: Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'

Best New Artist: Lewis Capaldi

International Male: Tyler, the Creator

International Female: Billie Eilish

Rising Star: Celeste

All in all, a terrific night. If Aitch keeps it up throughout the year, we could see him in consideration for Best British Male, Best Song and even Best Album at the 2021 awards ceremony. The fans will surely be cheering him on!

