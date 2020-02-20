Defender has just tweeted a strong six-word message to West Ham fans

West Ham United lost against Manchester City on Wednesday.





West Ham United central defender Angelo Ogbonna has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side's defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

The Hammers suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.

Rodri put Pep Guardiola's side in the lead on the half-hour mark, and Kevin De Bruyne added a second on 62 minutes.

Ogbonna has taken to Twitter to send an optimistic message to the West Ham fans, saying that he and his teammates will not give up.

Relegation worries

West Ham have been poor all season, and in the final weeks and months of the campaign, there is a genuine chance that they will get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

True, the Hammers have some very good players and footballers who are technically gifted, but they need to work harder and defend better.

The London club also need to score more goals, and if they do not start winning soon, then they could be playing in the Championship next season.



