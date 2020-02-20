Death in Paradise season 9 episode 7 cast: Guest stars Doña Croll and Ellen Thomas

Death in Paradise season 9 boasts more guest stars with episode 7.

The Death in Paradise season 9 episode 7 cast sees new faces added to the mix...

We're almost at the end now!

Not of the series, but the season. The latest is comprised of eight episodes, and although there's not long to go it's great to see that there's still more talent making an appearance.

Fans have been immersed in Robert Thorogood's crime-drama series since way back in 2011. In such a long space of time, it's inevitable that you see performers come and go. Fortunately, there's always a friendly face to keep us happy when a favourite character departs.

We've all been thrilled to see Ralf Little take on the role of DI Neville Parker in the new batch of episodes, but you could say that a show is only as good as its guest stars.

If that happens to be the case then it doesn't matter because Death in Paradise's are pretty phenomenal. In the wake of Ardal O'Hanlon's absence, we've seen the likes of Chloe Harris, Sam Troughton and Daniel Caltagirone - to name a few - drop by to encounter the key cast. Episode 7 keeps them coming!

LONDON CALLING! Save Me filming locations

Death in Paradise season 9 episode 7 cast

These performers (in brackets) will feature in the cast of Death in Paradise, according to the Radio Times:

DI Neville Parker (played by Ralf Little)

DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois-Bidé)

Officer JP Hooper (Tobi Bakare)

Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos)

Eleanor Beaumont (Dona Croll)

Cynthia Perault (Kike Brimah)

Henri Dupre (Kadiff Kirwan)

Kiki Perault (Rochelle Rose)

Georgine Perault (Ellen Thomas)

Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington)

Of course, we're all very familiar with some of these characters by now, but let's take a moment to talk about the exciting guest stars...

DISNEY MAGIC! Where was Mulan filmed?

Spotlighting Doña Croll

Doña Croll takes on the character of Eleanor Beaumont.

The 66-year-old talent will be familiar to EastEnders fans (she played Emerald Fox). There's plenty more where that came from though.

She's been in some terrific films over the course of her career, including Lukas Moodysson's Mammoth, David Cronenberg's criminally underrated Eastern Promises with Naomi Watts, Lars von Trier's Manderlay and 2008's Kill Kill Faster Faster.

There's lots of TV work too, with such highlights as The Long Song (Old July), Casualty (various), Family Affairs (Pearl McHugh), Doctors (Vera Corrigan) and Ice Cream Girls (Rachel).

FANS IN LOVE: Does Santan Dave have a gf?

Dona Croll attends the UK Theatre Awards 2015 at The Guildhall on October 18, 2015 in London, England.

Ellen Thomas stars in Death in Paradise

The character of Georgine Perault is played by Ellen Thomas.

She should definitely be familiar. The 64-year-old actress has starred in such TV titles as In the Long Run (she played Mama) with Idris Elba, Dark Money (Maggie Mensah), Mount Pleasant (Nana), Humans (Lindsay Kiwanuka), Rev. (Adoha Onyeka) and Coming of Age (Principal).

Although, perhaps soap fans will know her best as Claudette Hubbard in EastEnders - yes, not one, but two EastEnders stars! She's also very well known for reprising the role of Liz Webb in the early 2000s show Teachers.

It's not all TV though! Film work includes Golden Years (Thelma), The Love Punch (Doreen) and Johnny English Reborn (Tucker's Mum).

SEE ALSO: My Cousin Rachel has a harrowing ending

We're delighted to see them both aboard.

In other news, Frances Barber joins The Split.