Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

David Moyes says he wants to protect West Ham United 23-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jarrod Bowen did not start for West Ham United against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United durin Training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.

West Ham United manager David Moyes has told BBC Sport that he does not want to put too much pressure on Jarrod Bowen.

Moyes made the comments following West Ham's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

 

Bowen, who joined the Hammers from Hull City in the January transfer window, did not start against City and came on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

Moyes told BBC Sport: "I don't want loads of pressure on Jarrod Bowen to come in and help us. I am hoping in the coming months he can help us but I am trying to not put too much pressure on him."

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Bowen scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 29 Championship games for Hull this season before his move to West Ham in the January.

The 23-year-old forward made his Premier League debut for the Hammers against City on Wednesday evening.

According to WhoScored, the youngster had a pass accuracy of 75% and took seven touches.

The defeat to Pep Guardiola's side means that West Ham are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 24 points from 26 matches.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United and Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on February 19, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch