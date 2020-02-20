'Cut him down again': TV pundit duo unimpressed with Mourinho's treatment of Tottenham man

Troy Parrott has struggled for game time at Tottenham Hotspur despite a number of injury problems for the North London club in the attacking front.

Niall Quinn and Brian Kerr have told Virgin Media Sport that they have been left unimpressed with Jose Mourinho's treatment of Troy Parrott after the Tottenham boss made it clear that he's 'not ready at all' for first-team football.

The former Ireland duo think that Mourinho has 'cut him out again quite ruthlessly' and bemoaned that he 'hasn't given him a go in the league at all'.

Following the long-term injury to Heung-Min Son, the questions were asked whether Parrott would now get his long-awaited chance, with Harry Kane also on the sidelines, but Mourinho shutdown that thought straight away, as reported by Football London.

It's a decision that hasn't sat well with the former Republic of Ireland boss, Kerr, and the former Man City and Sunderland striker, Quinn.

"That was the first thing that would’ve cropped up in my mind when you heard there was an injury [to Son]," Quinn told Virgin Media Sports. "Would this elevate Troy up?

"But he [Mourinho] has cut him [Parrott] down again quite ruthlessly. If I’m a young player, you’re looking for a glimpse of something from the manager. Anything."

Kerr added: "He hasn’t given him a go in the league at all. All the matches have been tight but he hasn’t risked him in any of the matches to put him on."

Whilst there might be a lot of expectations on Parrott's shoulders, it is perhaps asking a bit too much of him, in regards to coming in and filling that striker void.

But the teenager will perhaps be disappointed that he wasn't even provided with a chance from the bench during this past month or so.

Even during Tottenham's FA Cup matches, including the replay, against Championship side, Middlesbrough, he didn't even feature.