'Could be a star': Some Rangers fans react to 24-year-old's 'outstanding' performance tonight

Rangers beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Rangers pulled off a stunning recovery tonight to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox, having been 2-0 down with less than half an hour to play.

The Gers had been in patchy form ahead of tonight's game, and faced an in-form Braga side who beat Benfica 1-0 last weekend, meaning this was a tricky tie.

Braga managed to snatch an early lead as Fransergio put the Portuguese side in front, and Abel Ruiz pounced on the hour mark to make it 2-0.

Rangers looked dead and buried, started to mount their fight back as Ianis Hagi pulled one back, before Joe Aribo danced his way through the Braga defence to equalise.

Ibrox was already raucous, but the roof flew off the place when Hagi's free kick was deflected in, giving Rangers a 3-2 lead – and it's a lead they held on to.

The focus is of course on playmaker Hagi after his two-goal display, but fellow deadline day arrival Florian Kamberi also had a huge impact.

The Swiss striker was brought on for Ryan Kent after 68 minutes, and he brought a real spark to the Rangers attack, bringing praise from Rangers fans on Twitter.

Some called him 'outstanding' and believe he changed the game, with others now hoping that he starts ahead of Ryan Kent in the Rangers attack, believing that he 'could be a star' as the 24-year-old made a huge impression at Ibrox this evening.

