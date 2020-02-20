Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Could be a star': Some Rangers fans react to 24-year-old's 'outstanding' performance tonight

Olly Dawes
Rangers fans look on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 1, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Rangers' Romanian midfielder Ianis Hagi is mobbed by teammates after scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between Rangers and...

Rangers pulled off a stunning recovery tonight to beat Braga 3-2 at Ibrox, having been 2-0 down with less than half an hour to play.

The Gers had been in patchy form ahead of tonight's game, and faced an in-form Braga side who beat Benfica 1-0 last weekend, meaning this was a tricky tie.

Braga managed to snatch an early lead as Fransergio put the Portuguese side in front, and Abel Ruiz pounced on the hour mark to make it 2-0.

 

Rangers looked dead and buried, started to mount their fight back as Ianis Hagi pulled one back, before Joe Aribo danced his way through the Braga defence to equalise.

Ibrox was already raucous, but the roof flew off the place when Hagi's free kick was deflected in, giving Rangers a 3-2 lead – and it's a lead they held on to.

The focus is of course on playmaker Hagi after his two-goal display, but fellow deadline day arrival Florian Kamberi also had a huge impact.

Florian Kamberi of Hibernian celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Motherwell at Easter Road on 23 November, 2019 in...

The Swiss striker was brought on for Ryan Kent after 68 minutes, and he brought a real spark to the Rangers attack, bringing praise from Rangers fans on Twitter.

Some called him 'outstanding' and believe he changed the game, with others now hoping that he starts ahead of Ryan Kent in the Rangers attack, believing that he 'could be a star' as the 24-year-old made a huge impression at Ibrox this evening.

Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

