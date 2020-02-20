Confirmed: Rangers lineup at Ibrox in Europa League tonight

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers are in Europa League action at Ibrox this evening.





Rangers will be looking to maintain their Europa League aspiration when they take on Sporting Braga at Ibrox this evening.

Steven Gerrard's side will be determined to win the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie at home.

A win, especially by a big margin, will enhance the Gers' chances of booking their place in the last-16 stage of the European competition.

Rangers will head into the match on the back of a 1-0 win against Livingston at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

The Ibrox club have not been especially great since the mid-season winter break, and the players will have to be at their very best against Braga.

This will be Rangers' 15th game in the Europa League, including qualifiers, and they have won eight of those, according to BBC Sport.





If Rangers draw or lose tonight, then it is going to be extremely hard for them to book their place in the next round of the Europa League.

This is how Rangers will line up against Braga at Ibrox this evening:



