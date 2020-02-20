Confirmed: Celtic lineup in Europa League today

Neil Lennon's Celtic are in Europa League action today.





Celtic are back in action this evening when they take on FC Copenhagen away from home in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32.

With the first leg being away, Neil Lennon's side will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round.

The Hoops have done well in the competition, and the Glasgow giants will be confident of going all the way.

Of course, it is not going to be easy for Celtic to get the better of Copenhagen in Denmark, but the Scottish Premiership outfit are in brilliant form in the league.

The Bhoys won against Aberdeen at the weekend and are now 10 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Celtic have already won the Scottish League Cup this season, and the Bhoys are aiming to clinch the league title as well as the Scottish Cup.

The Bhoys have won the domestic treble for the past three seasons, and the fans will be over the moon if the team claim the Europa League crown as well.





This is how Celtic will line up this evening:



