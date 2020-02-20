Quick links

Confirmed Arsenal line-up: Guendouzi starts, Pepe on the bench

Olly Dawes
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach during the Arsenal Europa League Press Conference at the Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel on February 19, 2020 in Athens, Greece.
Arsenal take on Olympiacos in the Europa League this evening.

Arsenal starting XI: Leno; Mustafi, Luiz, Sokratis, Saka; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Martinelli, Willock, Aubameyag; Lacazette.

Arsenal substitutes: Martinez, Holding, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Pepe, Nketiah.

Arsenal return to Europa League action tonight, travelling to Greece to take on Olympiacos for the first leg of their last 32 clash.

The Gunners beat Newcastle United 4-0 on Sunday evening, but Mikel Arteta has naturally made some changes to his side, especially with Everton to come this weekend.

Bernd Leno keeps his place in goal, whilst it's back four of Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Bukayo Saka ahead of the German.

Matteo Guendouzi returns to the starting line-up having been dropped from the squad entirely against Newcastle, joining Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Joe Willock starts as the number 10, with Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang featuring out wide, supporting Alexandre Lacazette in attack.

Nicolas Pepe is only on the bench despite scoring and picking up two assists against Newcastle, joining Emiliano Martinez, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah as substitutes.

