Who is Christopher Omoregie? Rapper Dave thanks brother in Brit Awards speech

September 19th saw the 2019 Mercury Prize award go to the rap artist Dave for his incredible album Psychodrama. When accepting the award, the 21-year-old rapper thanked both his mother - who came on stage with Dave - and his brother for their support during the formative years of his career.

Dave's brother Christopher was apparently a huge inspiration behind the album and even appears in the final track Drama despite the fact that's he's currently in prison.

During his win at the 2020 Brit Awards for the record, he also took the time to dedicate it to his brother and those currently in prison.

But just who is Christopher and why is he in prison?

Who is Christopher Omoregie and why is he in prison?

Christopher Omoregie is Dave's older brother and during the pair's childhood was effectively Dave's father-figure after the pair's father died early on in their lives.

In 2010, Christopher, aged just 18 at the time, and a group of around 20 youths were involved in a gang attack that left 15-year-old Sofyen Belamouadden dead in London's Victoria tube station.

In 2013, Christopher and two others were sentenced to 18 years behind bars for the murder while a further five were sentenced to prison time for manslaughter.

Christopher's appearance in Drama

When the Psychodrama album was released, controversy sparked up surrounding Christopher's appearance in the final song.

Naina Ghailan, the mother of the murdered schoolboy Sofyen, branded the track as “disgusting” according to The Sun.

She furiously exclaimed: “I’m appalled. How can he idolise a killer? Someone who has taken a life? Anyone who buys such a song has got to be crazy.

“When you kill a child, you kill a whole family. I am disgusted at this song.”

Christopher's voice appears in the final song on the Psychodrama album over a crackly prison phone line and is involved in a regular back-and-forth with his brother throughout the song, reminiscing about childhood, discussing Dave's career and how Christopher is a big inspiration for Dave.

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dave wins the Mastercard Album of the Year Award at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.

Dave's Mercury Prize and Brits win

Dave's Mercury Prize win was a huge deal for the rapper as the award is regarded by many as the top recognition for British and Irish music artists.

Dave's debut studio album Psychodrama has earned some seriously high praise since it released in March and his win is unsurprising for many with him being tipped as the favourite early on.

When collecting the award, Dave appeared on stage alongside his mother who he thanked for her support and inspiration as well as thanking his brother. The same was true at the Brit Awards, which helped cement him as an artist you simply cannot ignore.

We expect even greater things in the near future.

