Chris Sutton says Celtic 26-year-old 'outstanding once again'

Subhankar Mondal
Christopher Jullien was in action for Neil Lennon's Celtic in the Europa League this evening.

Chris Sutton has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Celtic's draw with FC Copenhagen this evening.

Celtic played out a 1-1 draw with Copenhagen away from home in Denmark in the first leg of the Europa League Round of 32.

Odsonne Edouard put Neil Lennon's side in the lead in the 14th minute, but Dame N'Doye restored parity for the home team in the opening minutes of second half.

 

Former Celtic striker Sutton was on co-commentary duty for BT Sport, and he believes that it was a good result for the Hoops.

Sutton has praised Fraser Forster - on loan from Southampton - for the save he made from a penalty, and he has also hailed defender Christopher Jullien for yet another strong display in Europe.

According to WhoScored, the 26-year-old took one shot which was not on target, had a pass accuracy of 73.9%, won 11 headers, took 74 touches, and made three tackles, two interceptions and 15 clearances.

The result means that Celtic are now favourites to progress from the tie.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

