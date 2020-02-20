Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Championship manager comments on 'sneaky' Leeds player

Shane Callaghan
22.03.2015. Wembley Stadium, London, England. Johnstone Paint Trophy Final. Bristol City's Luke Ayling jumps on top of his team mates as the celebrate their second goal.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Leeds United defender was being a bit cheeky last weekend

Luke Ayling of Leeds United scores his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Lee Johnson has admitted that he can only respect the 'sneaky nature' of Leeds United right-back Luke Ayling.

Leeds beat Johnson's Bristol City 1-0 at Elland Road last Saturday and it was Ayling who did the damage by scoring the winner against his former club.

When the ball went out of play, one Whites supporter caught footage on their phone of the 28-year-old defender trying to gain a tactical advantage by listening in while the Robins boss gave some mid-game instructions to his players.

He told The Bristol Post: "I was smiling as I did it. He's a great lad, first and foremost. And obviously he's done really well and he was probably the main man in that game the way he played.

 

"Part of me wanted to - with my player's head on - tread on his toes, two foot him, give him a cuddle and pinch him under the arms at the same time.

"But part of me also respected his sneaky nature, listening to what I had to say."

 

Ayling is a popular figure in and around the Leeds squad for his sense of humour and it's likely that this was simply a bit of banter.

And Johnson knows his character after working with him at Ashton Gate, so it's nice to see that it wasn't received poorly.

On a footballing level, the former Arsenal right-back was a constant thorn on Johnson's side and he'll hope to cause Reading problems on Saturday when the Royals visit Elland Road.

Luke Ayling of Leeds United celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road on February 15, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch