Carragher admits he wasn't sure about Spurs player, but he's seen signs of promise now

Tottenham Hotspur winger Steven Bergwijn was brought in by Jose Mourinho's side over the January transfer window.

Jamie Carragher has told ViaSport that he wasn’t sure how Steven Bergwijn would cope at Tottenham Hotspur when he first arrived, but he has made a good start.

Bergwijn has featured prominently since joining Tottenham in the January transfer window.

The winger scored on his debut, and looked a big threat during his last Premier League outing against Aston Villa, in a game which Spurs won 3-2.

Bergwijn also showed flashes of quality last night, even though Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 1-0 by RB Leipzig.

And Carragher has suggested that Bergwijn is showing signs that he can adapt to the Premier League well.

“There is no doubt about it, he’s made a brilliant start,” Carragher said. “The goal he scored against Manchester City was a fantastic moment.

“Normally Dutch players you’re not quite sure how they’ll play in the Premier League.

“We’ve had some fantastic players, but also some real flops and can’t make that jump from the Eredivisie to the Premier League, but he’s made a decent start.

“What this Tottenham side lacked in the Pochettino era is real pace in the team, but I think with Bergwijn and Lucas Moura they still have that pace.”

Bergwijn came close to scoring again for Spurs last night in the first half of their game against Leipzig, but his shot was saved by Peter Gulasci.

Bergwijn actually was required to play up-front during the contest, as Spurs are so short of numbers in attack right now.

With Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son both out injured, it could be that Bergwijn is given the task of leading the line more often in the coming weeks.

The Dutch winger looks likely to start in Spurs’s next game, which comes against Chelsea on Saturday.