Cardiff player shares a problem Leeds have if they earn promotion compared to rivals

Leeds United will host Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

Cardiff City defender, Sol Bamba, has stated that the size of Leeds' squad could be a problem compared to West Brom if they were to earn promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to Match Centre on Sky Sports (19/02/20 at 10:55 am), Bamba thinks that both Leeds and Albion have the qualities for England's top-flight, as Paul Robinson also shared his thoughts on Leeds.

"Both teams [Leeds and West Brom] have shown they have qualities to play in the Premier League," Bamba told Sky Sports. "And that's not me sitting on the fence.

"It's just because I think West Brom have a good squad and a big squad to cope with the Premier League. I think Leeds have got a small squad in terms of numbers. I think they could do with a few more players. They have got the manager. It would be good to see Bielsa in the Premier League. Bilic, of course, has been in the Premier League before and has a lot of experience.

Robinson added: "Both have had their blip, it was a huge blip. Leeds have taken nine points from the last 30 available. Yet, they are still in second, so it just goes to show how good their form was going into that. I think keeping clean sheets has been Leeds' problem. They haven't had one since the middle of December.

"Scoring goals has always been Leeds' problem. They got a good result away at Brentford. They showed a lot of character after going 1-0 down. I was at the game against Bristol City, I thought they were outstanding. One of their best performances of the season, yet they still only won 1-0."

Marcelo Bielsa's side have picked up a number of positive results in recent weeks and they will be hoping that continues in what is now the business end of the campaign.

Regardless of what has or hasn't happened with Leeds in recent months, what they do in these coming matches will have a big impact on their season.

If they leave their best form to these coming weeks then they can tick down the time until they earn promotion back to the Premier League.

But more poor performances and results and then they can start planning for the play-offs again unless the teams below them decide to implode alongside the Yorkshire club.