Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

Bowen shares what Moyes said to West Ham's players after City defeat

John Verrall
Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United durin Training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City last night.

Jarrod Bowen (C) of West Ham United in action with Benjamin Mendy (L) and Gabriel Jesus (R) of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United...

West Ham United debutant Jarrod Bowen has told the club’s official website that David Moyes encouraged his side despite their defeat against Manchester City.

West Ham lost 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium last night, and they rarely posed a threat during the contest.

Bowen did at least come off the bench to make his debut in the second-half in one positive moment for the Hammers.

And the West Ham new boy says that Moyes was determined to keep spirits high after the match.

 

“The gaffer was saying after the game that he couldn’t fault the work-rate as everyone puts in 100 per cent in each game and he can see that,” Bowen said.

“It’s just the quality to win football games now and those fine margins that when chances come, we’ve got to take them and be more ruthless and when we play against those teams around us, we’ve got to be picking up three points against them.”

Despite Moyes’s positivity, West Ham fans were less enthusiastic about their side’s display.

Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United durin Training at Rush Green on February 7, 2020 in Romford, England.

The Hammers showed very little attacking intent throughout the contest, as they were pinned back inside their own half.

Moyes’s side were looking to use the pace of Michail Antonio on the break, but he simply cut an isolated figure for much of the match.

West Ham are now sat in 18th place in the Premier League table, with their next game coming against Liverpool.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch