Bowen shares what Moyes said to West Ham's players after City defeat

West Ham United were beaten 2-0 by Manchester City last night.

West Ham United debutant Jarrod Bowen has told the club’s official website that David Moyes encouraged his side despite their defeat against Manchester City.

West Ham lost 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium last night, and they rarely posed a threat during the contest.

Bowen did at least come off the bench to make his debut in the second-half in one positive moment for the Hammers.

And the West Ham new boy says that Moyes was determined to keep spirits high after the match.

“The gaffer was saying after the game that he couldn’t fault the work-rate as everyone puts in 100 per cent in each game and he can see that,” Bowen said.

“It’s just the quality to win football games now and those fine margins that when chances come, we’ve got to take them and be more ruthless and when we play against those teams around us, we’ve got to be picking up three points against them.”

Despite Moyes’s positivity, West Ham fans were less enthusiastic about their side’s display.

The Hammers showed very little attacking intent throughout the contest, as they were pinned back inside their own half.

Moyes’s side were looking to use the pace of Michail Antonio on the break, but he simply cut an isolated figure for much of the match.

West Ham are now sat in 18th place in the Premier League table, with their next game coming against Liverpool.