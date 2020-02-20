Boss predicts another club will 'get their hands on' his player, linked with West Brom, Leeds and more

West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Burnley were just three of the clubs linked with Harold Moukoudi of Middlesbrough.

Jonathan Woodgate predicts that another club will 'get their hands' on Harold Moukoudi - the on-loan Middlesbrough defender in whom Burnley, West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United were credited with an interest last month - in the summer transfer window.

Burnley, West Brom and Leeds were just three of the clubs linked with Moukoudi before Middlesbrough pounced to sign him from Saint-Etienne ahead of the deadline.

And the trio missed out on a Premier League player in the making, according to Woodgate.

“Harold Moukoudi is a young lad, plenty of ability, huge potential,” the former Leeds defender told The Hartlepool Mail.

“Nothing has changed my opinion, he can go and play in the Premier League. Someone will get their hands on him next year, people will look to buy him in the summer.”

West Brom and Leeds remain on course to join Burnley in next season's top flight.

And both Burnley and Leeds, in particular, could be in the market for a new centre-half.

The Clarets have already allowed one of their existing ones, Ben Gibson, to train with his former club Middlesbrough until the end of the campaign, when he is expected to be sold.

While United look set to lose their own on-loan defender, Ben White, when his temporary deal expires.