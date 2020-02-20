'Best candidate': Some Sunderland fans want Mackems to sign 38-cap international for free

Sunderland could enter the free agent market.

Some Sunderland fans are suggesting Tommy Smith as a potential solution to the Mackems' centre-half shortage.

The Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson revealed on Thursday that the club's January recruit, Bailey Wright, is unlikely to play again this season.

And that, Parkinson admitted, could see him turn to the free agent market in order to strengthen his squad.

Sunderland can sign any player whose contract expired before the January transfer deadline in England, and Smith falls into that category.

The 29-year-old left Colorado Rapids at the turn of 2020.

And with nearly a decade of service to Ipswich Town behind him, not to mention his 38 caps for New Zealand, Smith could be a useful option for the Mackems to consider.

That's the view of these Sunderland supporters, at least...

Tommy Smith would be alright short term — Wyke 9 (@safc1973AL) February 20, 2020

Tommy Smith another one — Sunderland news and banter page (@sunderlandafc11) February 20, 2020

Tommy Smith previously of ipswich maybe. Or Tommie Hoban previously of Watford — SAFC Bronco (@LukeElders) February 20, 2020

Colorado Rapids season ticket holder and Sunderland fan here. I’ve watched Tommy Smith the last couple of years. I really liked him, got the odd goal (usually on corner kicks) but did get caught ball watching sometimes. Would be a good cover pick up, but shouldn’t supplant Ozturk — Tony Link (@link3273) February 20, 2020

Would definitely make sense getting Tommy Smith or Jake Wright in if they’re fit and Parky is slightly concerned about our cover at centre half. Alex Bruce not a chance and Alan Sheehan isn’t the type of defender we need, good player a few years ago though.. — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) February 20, 2020

Not going to pretend to know anything about any of these players but Tommy Smith SEEMS by far the best candidate — Adam Guest (@adamguest) February 20, 2020

Smith played alongside the current Sunderland captain, Grant Leadbitter, at Ipswich, where he was managed for the most part by the former Mackems manager, Mick McCarthy.

Sunderland fans - which free agent would you like to fill the void left by Wright?