'Best candidate': Some Sunderland fans want Mackems to sign 38-cap international for free

A general view of Stadium of Light, home of Sunderland FC during the Sky Bet League One match between Sunderland and Fleetwood Town at Stadium of Light on September 8, 2018 in Sunderland,...
Sunderland could enter the free agent market.

Ipswich player Tommy Smith in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town at the Riverside Stadium on April 23, 2016 in Middlesbrough, United...

Some Sunderland fans are suggesting Tommy Smith as a potential solution to the Mackems' centre-half shortage.

The Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson revealed on Thursday that the club's January recruit, Bailey Wright, is unlikely to play again this season.

And that, Parkinson admitted, could see him turn to the free agent market in order to strengthen his squad.

 

Sunderland can sign any player whose contract expired before the January transfer deadline in England, and Smith falls into that category.

The 29-year-old left Colorado Rapids at the turn of 2020.

New Zealand's Tommy Smith controls the ball during the World Cup football qualifying match between New Zealand and Peru at Westpac Stadium in Wellington on November 11, 2017.

And with nearly a decade of service to Ipswich Town behind him, not to mention his 38 caps for New Zealand, Smith could be a useful option for the Mackems to consider.

That's the view of these Sunderland supporters, at least...

 

 

 

 

 

 

Smith played alongside the current Sunderland captain, Grant Leadbitter, at Ipswich, where he was managed for the most part by the former Mackems manager, Mick McCarthy.

Sunderland fans - which free agent would you like to fill the void left by Wright?

