Quick links

Celtic

BBC pundit points finger at £4.5m Celtic star after 'disaster'

Shane Callaghan
Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Cup Final between Celtic and Motherwell at Hampden Park on May 19, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Celtic midfielder arguably cost his side a goal this evening in the Europa League.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh,...

Pat Bonner has blamed Olivier Ntcham for an error which led to Celtic conceding in this evening's visit to Copenhagen.

Neil Lennon's side bagged a potentially priceless away goal in the opening 45 minutes of their last-32 Europa League first-leg in Denmark.

Subscribe

Odsonne Edouard's excellent finish gave Celtic a slender lead at the break but the advantage was cancelled out early in the second half when Dame N'Doye equalised for the hosts.

And it was Ntcham who was guilty of losing possession on the edge of his own box in an error which led to Copenhagen drawing level.

 

Here's what Bonner said on BBC Sportsound: "Ntcham delayed on the edge of the box in area where you can't take chances. N'Doye took it well across the goalkeeper, but it's a disaster of a start for Celtic in the second half."

Ntcham, a £4.5 million signing in 2017 [The Daily Mail], has been immense since the turn of the year, scoring three goals across all competitions since the winter break ended.

It nearly got worse for Celtic and Ntcham on 78 minutes when Copenhagen were awarded a penalty following a VAR decision, with Ryan Christie penalised for handball, but Fraser Forster saved from 12 yards.

In the end, it finished 1-1 and it has to be considered a decent result for Celtic.

Yes, they took the lead and probably should have scored a few more, but Lennon might've taken a draw and an away goal if he was offered it pre-game.

The Danish outfit now visit Parkhead next Thursday in what could be a very tricky game. If Lazio lost to the Bhoys in Glasgow - and Rome - then there's no reason why they can't finish the job next week.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch