BBC pundit points finger at £4.5m Celtic star after 'disaster'

The Celtic midfielder arguably cost his side a goal this evening in the Europa League.

Pat Bonner has blamed Olivier Ntcham for an error which led to Celtic conceding in this evening's visit to Copenhagen.

Neil Lennon's side bagged a potentially priceless away goal in the opening 45 minutes of their last-32 Europa League first-leg in Denmark.

Odsonne Edouard's excellent finish gave Celtic a slender lead at the break but the advantage was cancelled out early in the second half when Dame N'Doye equalised for the hosts.

And it was Ntcham who was guilty of losing possession on the edge of his own box in an error which led to Copenhagen drawing level.

Here's what Bonner said on BBC Sportsound: "Ntcham delayed on the edge of the box in area where you can't take chances. N'Doye took it well across the goalkeeper, but it's a disaster of a start for Celtic in the second half."

Ntcham, a £4.5 million signing in 2017 [The Daily Mail], has been immense since the turn of the year, scoring three goals across all competitions since the winter break ended.

It nearly got worse for Celtic and Ntcham on 78 minutes when Copenhagen were awarded a penalty following a VAR decision, with Ryan Christie penalised for handball, but Fraser Forster saved from 12 yards.

In the end, it finished 1-1 and it has to be considered a decent result for Celtic.

Yes, they took the lead and probably should have scored a few more, but Lennon might've taken a draw and an away goal if he was offered it pre-game.

The Danish outfit now visit Parkhead next Thursday in what could be a very tricky game. If Lazio lost to the Bhoys in Glasgow - and Rome - then there's no reason why they can't finish the job next week.