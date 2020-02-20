Quick links

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

UEFA Europa League

BBC pundit claims Celtic player would walk into any team except Steven Gerrard's Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
FC Copenhagen's Senegalese forward Dame N'Doye (R) gets past Celtic's Irish midfielder Jonny Hayes to score the 1-1 goalduring the Europa League last 32 first leg football match between FC...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tam McManus raves about Celtic winger Jonny Hayes, but does not think that he would get into Steven Gerrard's Rangers side.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC looks on prior to the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox Stadium on February 20, 2020 in...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Tam McManus has praised Celtic winger Jonny Hayes on Twitter, but he does not think that he is good enough to get into Steven Gerrard's Rangers team.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, made the comments while watching Hayes in action for Celtic in their Europa League Round of 32 game against FC Copenhagen on Thursday evening.

Subscribe

McManus has suggested that the 32-year-old winger gets undue criticism, and he believes that the Republic of Ireland international can easily play in the Championship in England.

 

The Scotsman has also said that Hayes will walk into any team in Scotland, but not into the Rangers side.

Josh Mullin of Ross County tackles Jonny Hayes of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Ross County at Celtic Park on January 25, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Copenhagen, Hayes played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 68.8%, won two headers, took 81 touches, made two tackles, five interceptions and two clearances, and put in five crosses.

So far this season, the winger has made five starts and nine substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, and two starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Hoops, according to WhoScored.

FC Copenhagen's Senegalese forward Dame N'Doye (R) gets past Celtic's Irish midfielder Jonny Hayes to score the 1-1 goalduring the Europa League last 32 first leg football match between FC...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch