BBC pundit claims Celtic player would walk into any team except Steven Gerrard's Rangers

Tam McManus raves about Celtic winger Jonny Hayes, but does not think that he would get into Steven Gerrard's Rangers side.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Tam McManus has praised Celtic winger Jonny Hayes on Twitter, but he does not think that he is good enough to get into Steven Gerrard's Rangers team.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, made the comments while watching Hayes in action for Celtic in their Europa League Round of 32 game against FC Copenhagen on Thursday evening.

Subscribe

McManus has suggested that the 32-year-old winger gets undue criticism, and he believes that the Republic of Ireland international can easily play in the Championship in England.

The Scotsman has also said that Hayes will walk into any team in Scotland, but not into the Rangers side.

I always think if we put Hayes up for sale who do you think would come in for him!? A team in the English league 1 or 2 and maybe Hearts or St Johnstone. So why the f*ck are we playing him in big European nights!? — Inverness Lighthouse (@Mac_Phearsain87) February 20, 2020

Play in the English Championship easily and walk into any team here bar Rangers. Think you are underestimating his ability. https://t.co/AtJ7zPBCXm — Tam McManus (@The_Tman10) February 20, 2020





Stats

According to WhoScored, against Copenhagen, Hayes played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 68.8%, won two headers, took 81 touches, made two tackles, five interceptions and two clearances, and put in five crosses.

So far this season, the winger has made five starts and nine substitute appearances in the Scottish Premiership, and two starts and three substitute appearances in the Europa League for the Hoops, according to WhoScored.



