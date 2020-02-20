Arteta admits he's been shocked by Arsenal player, now wants to start using him very soon

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has caught the eye of Mikel Arteta already, after making a January move to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that he has been shocked by Arsenal defender Pablo Mari already.

Mari joined Arsenal in the January transfer window, and was nursing an injury when he arrived.

The centre-back has looked to return to full health quickly though, and featured for Arsenal’s under-23 side in midweek.

Although Arsenal were beaten 2-1 with Mari in the team, the defender managed to catch the eye of Arteta.

And the Spaniard has suggested that he has been shocked by how committed Mari already looks to the Arsenal cause.

“Obviously he joined the club and didn’t play the game for a long time,” Arteta said.

“He had a little niggle as well when he joined us but his attitude and commitment has been really, really good and highly surprising and he did really well the other day and hopefully we can start to use him soon.”

Mari could be an important addition to Arsenal’s team, as they have struggled to find a reliable centre-back pairing this term.

The Gunners have tried multiple combinations in the heart of their defence, but have conceded too many goals whoever they have used.

Arsenal are in action later this evening against Olympiacos in the Europa League, but it seems likely that game will come too soon for Mari to feature.