Arsenal reportedly fear Bukayo Saka will reject new deal

The Gunners apparently feel the teenager may not commit his future unless they are playing European football.





Arsenal are concerned Bukayo Saka will look to leave the club this summer if they do not qualify for European competition.

As per the Times, Saka has under 18 months left on his contract and would be reluctant to sign a new extended one unless it gives him the chance to continue testing himself on the continental stage.

The Gunners' sense of urgency comes from a fear that they will be forced to sell Saka this summer or face losing him for nothing the year after.

They are apparently willing to hike his wages up from the £3,000 per week he is earning now, but it seems money alone will not be enough to convince the teenager to stay.





Saka has broken into the first team at Arsenal this season, first as a winger before doing an admirable job at left back, filling in because of injuries.

It would be a body blow for Arsenal if they couldn't convince one of their top young talents. But a complete failure to qualify for European football does tend to make players consider their futures at big clubs.

What Saka does have to consider if he chose to join a club in England who are in Europe, would he get more gametime than he's getting at Arsenal?

Take for example swapping Arsenal for Anfield, the chances are he'd go into the host of young players who are only seen in the cups. At Arsenal he's playing every week.



