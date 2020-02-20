Animal Crossing Direct 2020: What time does it start? How to watch!

Everything you must know about what time the Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Direct 2020 starts and how to watch it live.

Animal Crossing New Horizons is receiving a Nintendo Direct this February 2020 as previously leaked. This has made a lot of fans happy with the game's release just a month away, and here you'll discover what time the showcase starts and how to watch it live.

There hasn't been much shared about Animal Crossing New Horizons other than a few teasers and screenshots. Most of Nintendo's marketing has involved unique pre-order bonuses from a plethora of different stores plus a Switch themed console and bundle.

However, the feeling of nothing but marketing will soon be erased as Nintendo's Animal Crossing Direct 2020 will surely showcase plenty of exciting gameplay and features.

ANIMAL CROSSING: Pre-order bonuses guide for New Horizons

What time does the Animal Crossing Direct 2020 start?

The Animal Crossing New Horizons Nintendo Direct 2020 starts on February 20th at the time of 14:00 GMT.

As for elsewhere, the Animal Crossing Direct 2020 will start at the times of 06:00 PST and 09:00 EST.

Although there hasn't been a ton of gameplay shown prior to the game's launch next month, this roughly 25-minutes long showcase will hopefully demonstrate plenty of features.

Tune in on February 20 at 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m ET for a roughly 25-minute livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct, featuring an in-depth look at Nook Inc.’s Deserted Island Getaway Package! pic.twitter.com/3j4EaUw8Pl — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 18, 2020

How to watch the Animal Crossing Direct 2020

You can watch the Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct 2020 on Nintendo's YouTube channel.

In addition, you'll also be able to watch the Animal Crossing Direct 2020 on Nintendo's Twitter, Facebook, and Twitch channels.

As already mentioned, the livestream showcase will be roughly 25-minutes long with Nintendo promising to provide an "in-depth look at Nook Inc.'s Deserted Island getaway package".

COOKING MAMA: When is Cookstar coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4?

Animal Crossing New Horizons launches for the Nintendo Switch on March 20th.