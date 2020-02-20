Aitch: ‘MICE’ music video reaction - this is what makes the UK rapper special!

Aitch has released 'MICE' and the music video sums him up brilliantly.

Aitch is back with a great music video for the song 'MICE'.

It's only February, but Aitch is already releasing new music. Then again, you can't be gone long when you have as much determination for success as he does!

Harrison Armstrong is shaping up to be one of the most popular and promising rappers in the current UK scene, banging out hit after hit with a cheeky grin.

The 20-year-old Manchester artist has shot to stardom in what feels like the blink of an eye, going from unknown hopeful to having over four million monthly listeners on Spotify. In school, he was known to freestyle on the playground and even back then he showed potential. Over the years, he's really honed in his craft and the results are simply astonishing.

Already, he's collaborated with the likes of Stormzy on cuts like 'Pop Boy' and his 2019 mixtape - AitcH20 - had everyone feeling it with singles like 'Taste (Make it Shake)'. Although he didn't win for Best New Artist at the 2020 Brit Awards, the nomination alone was an encouraging sign of great things to come, and of course, 'MICE' dropping shortly after just confirms it.

LONDON CALLING! Save Me filming locations

Aitch 'MICE' music video: Reaction

Directed by Kelvin Jones by KARTIX, the 'MICE' music video is simple but stellar.

We open on a location in Switzerland at 10 am and the camera swerves around to reveal Aitch exiting a service station, rapping along with a speaker wrapped around his North Face attire.

We track the rapper throughout the video as he dances around the car park with his mate having a good time. It's a stripped back and basic approach to a video and it really helps capture Aitch's appeal as an everyday kid who made it big. He's not flashing cash across the screen - he's just vibing to the music and so are we. It's all about the talent.

Much like Sam Mendes' 1917 - on a far, far smaller scale obviously - the video gives the appearance of one long take, using tricky techniques like turning the camera to a car to hide transitions. The appearance of one take really helps you focus on just how smooth his flow is.

All in all, the song's great, the video's great... what's not to like? He's back with a bang.

DISNEY MAGIC! Where was Mulan filmed?

Fan reactions to Aitch's new music video

A number of fans have taken to Twitter to offer their praise of Aitch's 'MICE' video. His jacket has even scored some love too!

Check out a selection of tweets:

FANS IN LOVE: Does Santan Dave have a gf?

This is the @OfficialAitch I wanna hear, straight flames https://t.co/1r8rqWelLW — JORDAN ⚪ (@iBrayy) February 19, 2020

This is hard everything this guy has touched has been fire big up man like @OfficialAitch https://t.co/sNq1pBZXhL shut down everytime — adam norris (@adznoz1991) February 19, 2020

This man is something else

Aitch - MICE (Official Video)https://t.co/44fjtCGWo8 — Exety CrawZ (@CrawZ_YT) February 20, 2020

I want Aitch’s north face coat in his mice music video — chloe (@_clk95) February 19, 2020

Aitch: 'MICE' YouTube comments are gold!

As soon as we saw that his new music video was essentially shot at a service station somewhere, we knew it would attract both admiration and a few laughs from fans.

It appears as an effortlessly cool piece of work, as we're sure was the desired effect. However, these comments definitely cracked us up!

One humorously conjured up a scenario: "Producer: got any locations in mind for your next video Aitch?... Aitch: not bothered... Producer: service station in Switzerland it is then." We can see why that's currently top comment.

Another weighed in: "Rappers: Wear brands like Gucci and Balenciaga head to toe and hop in Ferraris and Lamborghinis... My G Aitch: Wears a NorthFace jacket, a SPEAKER and hops in a Volkswagen."

As we said, he's one of a kind!

In other news, here's who made Dave's iconic Brits tracksuit.