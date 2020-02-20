'A huge problem': Sky Sports pundit sends Leeds warning about the future of four key men

Leeds United are still sitting in the automatic places despite an indifferent few months in the Championship.

Danny Higginbotham has warned Leeds that Kalvin Phillips, Marcelo Bielsa, Ben White and Jack Harrison won't be at the club next season if they fail in their promotion push.

Speaking to Match Centre on Sky Sports News (20/02/20 10:50 am), Higginbotham believes that Phillips will be a Premier League player next season regardless, as he cast doubt on the two-loan players returning and he believes Bielsa leaving would be a 'huge problem'.

"It's massive [that they earn promotion this season] " Higginbotham told Sky Sports. "If you look at the situation. You have got Ben White, he's going places, the centre-half on-loan from Brighton. You have got Kalvin Phillips, he will be in the Premier League next season one way or another. Whether it's with Leeds or another Premier League club.

"You have got Harrison, who is on loan from Manchester City, he could potentially go back. The biggest thing of all, you have got Bielsa. He has transformed this team. The way he plays and the way he does things. He has taken a team that was mid-table, didn't make too many changes, but if he goes it becomes a huge issue and a huge problem.

"When you look at all the teams that are near the top of the Championship. It's imperative that Leeds go up this season or players are going to leave, and more importantly, the manager could well leave as well."

Both White and Harrison have been top performers for the Whites this season, and given how the former has performed, it would be a surprise if he returns to the Championship next term.

As for Harrison, he is on the books of Man City and it could be easier for him to return if they are in the Championship because of the quality at the Etihad.

But the potential departures of a Phillips and Bielsa will hurt the fans the most. They know this is perhaps their last chance to earn promotion with two key figures who have become very popular with the fans.

There's no doubt that there is more pressure on Leeds than anyone else in the second-tier of English football, and in recent months the players have shown it.

But the key thing is that they are still in the automatic places and have picked up a number of big results from their previous two matches.