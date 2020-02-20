'A club I've never liked': TalkSport pundit duo state what's 'unbelievable' about Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to lift some silverware under Jose Mourinho during these coming seasons.

Alan Hutton and Trevor Sinclair has stated that it's 'unbelievable' that Tottenham haven't lifted a trophy since 2008, as the former is hoping Jose Mourinho can bring that to Hotspur Way.

Speaking to White and Sawyer on TalkSport (19/02/20 at 12:55 pm), ex-Hammers man, Sinclair, admitted that he has 'never liked' Tottenham, as he was adamant that they are a team that 'needs silverware'.

"It's unbelievable [that they haven't lifted a trophy since 2008]," Hutton told TalkSport. "With some of the players they have had over the years, the squads and the manager, the new stadium, the training ground, it was all in place for them to push on and start winning things. But it hasn't quite worked out, as of yet. Hopefully, Mourinho can bring that to them."

Sinclair added: "They need silverware. It's always been a club that I have never liked because of my West Ham connection, it's a huge game and the rivalry is mad. You see the fans and what that brings to you as a player. And yes, I used to enjoy scoring against them."

In recent years, Spurs have had a pretty impressive starting XI and squad, and it would have bitterly disappointed the fans that they never lifted any trophies under Mauricio Pochettino.

They came close last season in the Champions League, and since then, things have changed in massive ways for the North London club.

Pochettino may not have been able to lift a trophy at Spurs, but he did help build where the club are today, which perhaps provides Mourinho with a great chance to get them over that dotted line.

It seems as though the FA Cup is their safest bet this season, and whilst they are still in the Champions League, their defeat yesterday and lack of options up top have hurt them in a significant manner.