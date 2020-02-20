20-year-old reportedly rejected Liverpool move in December

Premier League leaders Liverpool reportedly contacted Bayern Munich's Bundesliga reserve Christian Fruchtl to encourage a move to Anfield.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl turned down the chance to join Liverpool in December as he only wants to sign for a club where he would be the number one shot-stopper, according to Sport1.

You would think, with The Reds enjoying a golden era comparable to anything during the legendary reigns of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, that players all over the world would be queuing up to sign for the current Kings of Europe.

But Fruchtl, it seems, has taken the bold decision to follow his head rather than his heart.

One of Europe’s most exciting goalkeeping talents was apparently offered the chance to swap Munich for Merseyside and become Alisson Becker’s understudy.

According to Sport1, however, Fruchtl is desperate to play regular first-team football on a weekly basis, having failed to make a single Bundesliga appearance since rising through the ranks at Bayern.

A move to Bayern’s Bavarian neighbours Augsburg, most likely on loan, might be more Fruchtl’s cup of tea. After all, Martin Schmidt’s side could do with a new goalkeeper with their current custodian, Tomas Koubek, enduring an error-strewn debut season in German football.

These claims, if true, will raise further questions about whether Adrian has a long-term future at Liverpool.

The veteran Spaniard has been a big hit both on and off the pitch since joining from West Ham in the summer, etching his name into Anfield folklore with his penalty shoot-out heroics in the UEFA Super Cup victory over Chelsea - a performance Jurgen Klopp called 'incredible'.

But an emotional return to Real Betis, via Estadio Deportivo, will surely appeal to a 33-year-old now entering the final few years of his career.

Reports that Fruchtl would have been Liverpool's first reserve suggests that Adrian would have either dropped further down the pecking order or that The Reds plan to let him go.