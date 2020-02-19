Quick links

'You were class': Some fans are tweeting Rangers owned player who had been struggling

Portsmouth fans during the Checkatrade Trophy Final between Portsmouth and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium, London on Sunday 31st March 2019.
The Rangers academy product Ross McCrorie was allowed to leave Ibrox on loan by Steven Gerrard.

Ross McCrorie of Portsmouth FC goes off injured during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Portsmouth and Southend United at Fratton Park on November 05, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.

Some fans are raving about their on-loan Rangers defender after he helped their side to Wembley on Tuesday.

The Rangers academy product, Ross McCrorie, has endured a topsy-turvy campaign at Portsmouth, with sporadic absences and positional changes leading to a struggle for consistency.

McCrorie, who was pictured with the Rangers squad during last month's Dubai trip, has found himself frequently criticised by the Fratton Park faithful.

But his latest display, in a dramatic 3-2 win against Exeter City in the Football League Trophy, drew a different response.

McCrorie, who was deployed at right-back for the semi-final tie, provided the assist for Cameron McGeehan's last-gasp equaliser.

John Marquis then scored a stoppage-time winner for Portsmouth in a game that was 0-0 in the 88th minute.

Ross McCrorie of Rangers walks off after being sent off during the Scottish Cup Semi Final match between Rangers and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 15, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

McCrorie, whose brother Robby is the goalkeeper currently on loan from Rangers to Livingston, still has two years left on his Ibrox deal after this one.

The versatile Scotland Under-21 international has played 55 times for the Rangers first team.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

