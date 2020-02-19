'You were class': Some fans are tweeting Rangers owned player who had been struggling

The Rangers academy product Ross McCrorie was allowed to leave Ibrox on loan by Steven Gerrard.

Some fans are raving about their on-loan Rangers defender after he helped their side to Wembley on Tuesday.

The Rangers academy product, Ross McCrorie, has endured a topsy-turvy campaign at Portsmouth, with sporadic absences and positional changes leading to a struggle for consistency.

McCrorie, who was pictured with the Rangers squad during last month's Dubai trip, has found himself frequently criticised by the Fratton Park faithful.

But his latest display, in a dramatic 3-2 win against Exeter City in the Football League Trophy, drew a different response.

You were class — Ben rafferty (@Benrafferty22) February 18, 2020

Thought McCrorie had a good game, offers quite a bit more than Bolton #pompey — Sam Brown (@Samalaaarr) February 18, 2020

Unbelievable match #Pompey #Wembley some finish that from mcgeehan and that fighting spirit to the end! Mccrorie was offensively decent I thought too — Dan Foster (@triangledan) February 18, 2020

I rate McCrorie at RB tbf — Daveeeeeee (@dave_martin12) February 18, 2020

You were absolutely amazing - please stay fit - fantastic performance — Paul Woodley (@paulnwoodley) February 18, 2020

My MOM Ross fantastic game well played — Ian Gray (@IanGray34636197) February 19, 2020

Ye played good again mate making that RB slot your own keep it up ya big handsome man — Mark Brown (@MarkBrown554) February 19, 2020

McCrorie, who was deployed at right-back for the semi-final tie, provided the assist for Cameron McGeehan's last-gasp equaliser.

John Marquis then scored a stoppage-time winner for Portsmouth in a game that was 0-0 in the 88th minute.

McCrorie, whose brother Robby is the goalkeeper currently on loan from Rangers to Livingston, still has two years left on his Ibrox deal after this one.

The versatile Scotland Under-21 international has played 55 times for the Rangers first team.