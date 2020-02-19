Winks lauds Tottenham duo who have been 'top players' from the 'first minute' they joined

Harry Winks has been a standout performer for Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

Harry Winks has told Football London that Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele have been 'top players' from the 'first minute' they arrived at Tottenham.

Spurs recruited the services of the midfield duo last summer, with the North London club penning down the playmaker to a permanent deal last month.

Injuries have stagnated Ndombele's progress, but just like Lo Celso, he has shown signs that Jose Mourinho has a bright future ahead of him in regards to his midfield.

Ahead of Tottenham's Champions League tie with RB Leipzig, Winks praised his midfield teammates and admitted that the 'excellent' duo are up against some real competition in the middle of the park this term.

"They're both technically top players and they've shown it from the first minute they first came in," Winks told Football London. "They both understand what it's like playing for Tottenham and they both work really hard.

"They are both players who can slot in and do a fantastic job because they are two excellent players. There is a lot of competition in midfield this season, especially because there is so much quality.

"But they are both really good players and have been excellent ever since they joined."

It does seem as though Mourinho is still trying to find out what his best midfield combination is, with Eric Dier starting alongside Winks at Villa Park from the weekend.

But Dier was substituted after a poor display, as Ndombele has shown positive signs since Mourinho's arrival, but also had his fair share of setbacks.

Lo Celso, on the other hand, has come into his own during this last month, and with Christian Eriksen leaving the club during the winter transfer window, it has opened up a creative spot in the middle of the park.