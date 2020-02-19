Some players are still reporting that the EA servers are down for PS4, Xbox One and PC, leaving FIFA 20 players and others asking why.

There were a bevy of reports yesterday saying that the EA servers were down for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, leaving FIFA 20, Star Wars Battlefront 2, and Apex Legends players stranded as they couldn't play online. Updates have since been published saying the servers are back online, but there are still a few frustrated gamers asking why they can't play certain games with others.

The likes of FIFA 20, Apex Legends and Star Wars Battlefront 2 are almost fully dependent on online features because that's where the fun stems from for these multiplayer-focused titles. This is why a lot of players were frustrated yesterday when the EA servers were widely reported to be down and suffering from issues.

Unfortunately, some players are still reporting that they can't play online.

FIFA 20: How to get the Winter Refresh Twitch Prime pack

Why are the EA servers down for PS4, Xbox One and PC?

The EA servers should no longer be down for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

There's no knowing why the servers were down as EA Help simply tweeted that they were looking into reports of issues with their services and sites.

EA's Twitter account posted yesterday that the issues had been resolved, only to then acknowledge later that FIFA 20 players and others were still experiencing problems.

However, since the fiasco yesterday, the publisher has not posted anything in regard to their servers being down.

Our sites and services are back to normal. Thanks for all your reports! — EA Help (@EAHelp) February 18, 2020

With that said, some players on Twitter are still encountering issues when trying to play online.

Guess we call it a day. Thanks a lot EA servers for being down. #FIFA20 pic.twitter.com/if2SQDWDAF — JimmLizz (@JimmLizz) February 19, 2020

Is the ea servers down for enyone else — conor madsen mygdal (@ConorMadsen) February 19, 2020

Fuck ea servers down agaaiiinnnnnnnnn — dhdhebe (@dhdhebe5) February 19, 2020

HOW TO: Score lots of goals with a chip shot in FIFA 20

If you're having problems logging into games such as FIFA 20, then there's nothing we or anyone else can really say as there should no longer be any issues with the servers being down.