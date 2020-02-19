Who made Anne-Marie's Brits 2020 dress? We found the corset designer on Instagram!

Despite not having bagged a Brits nomination this year, popstar Anne-Marie still made a splash at the awards' 40th ceremony with her OTT dress.

Donning a fairytale-esque pink satin gown, complete with matching pink hair, a giant bow, tiara and train, Anne-Marie was definitely aiming to land herself atop of the 'Best Dressed' list.

Anne-Marie had tough competition with the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and currently one of the most bold and flamboyantly dressed men on the planet, Harry Styles, also on the red carpet. But her Sugar Plum Fairy / Princess look still dazzled. Potentially thanks to the super long train which took up most of the Capet while Anne-Marie was on it!

So, let's take a closer look at Anne-Marie's Brits 2020 look. Find out everything about the popstar's dress and glam here.

Who made Anne-Marie's Brits 2020 dress?

When Anne-Marie stepped out in the candy-pink dress, everyone was instantly gushing over the saccharine fairytale look. But no one could find out who was responsible for creating Anne-Marie's dress.

Big names such as Burberry and Moschino claimed responsibility for creating looks for Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Mabel, however no designer came forward to say they had made Anne-Marie's dress.

We did some digging to find out that the custom pink number was designed by Central Saint Martins student Florence Grellier. Florence describes herself on Instagram as a "corset enthusiast" and her designs are always tinged with the essence of French Rococo.

If you check out her Instagram @pearl_whipkill you're sure to see some very Marie Antoinette-looking ensembles.

Anne-Marie goes OTT

It wasn't just Anne-Marie's outfit which dazzled on the Brits 2020 red carpet, but her glittery glam.

Her makeup look was created by Mona Leanne, who is not just a makeup artist but the beauty editor of print zine Polyester. And if you were wondering how Mona achieved such a statement look, you might be intrigued to know that she used actual Swarovski crystals on Anne-Marie's eyelids. They sure aren't just the sticker gems you can buy on Amazon for a quid, that's for sure!

Responsible for creating the wet-look pink bob is Kim Roy. This candy-pink hairstyle has been Anne-Marie's signature for a while now, but Kim amped up the colour for the Brits, adding to the looks over-the-top nature.

Anne-Marie Antoinette

This fairytale style is becoming Anne-Marie's go-to, on the red carpet and off. From her Instagram, we've seen corsets, jewels and pastel seeping into her day-to-day looks. For her latest music video - Birthday - Anne-Marie is also repping this Rococo style.

Anne-Marie rounded off her evening at the Warner Music and CIROC afterparty, changing into another pink number.

It has yet to be confirmed who made her second outfit, which consisted of pink plumage and pretty much nothing else, but the crystal belt holding the look together was made by Black & Brown.

