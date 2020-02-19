Where was Parasite filmed in Korea? How to visit the stunning Park House

Parasite has been an on-screen sensation but fans are now venturing to the film's real-world locations.

Bong Joon-ho's Parasite made history at the 2020 Academy Awards by becoming the first international film to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

The groundbreaking achievement has driven millions of viewers worldwide take the plunge and experience a film unlike any other over the past 12 months.

Naturally, the Parasite's enthralling plot and well-acted characters are the biggest draws for the film but praise has also been heaped on Parasite for its demonstration of working-class South Korean culture, a lot of which comes through in the movie's filming locations.

Where was Parasite filmed?

Staying true to its roots, Parasite was filmed in several locations across South Korea, with the city of Seoul and studios in the neighbouring city of Goyang playing host the majority of filming.

Naturally, in the wake of such a successful movie, locations used during the filming of Parasite have become overnight tourist hotspots.

Which locations can you visit?

Throughout Parasite, the cast of characters visit a host of locations throughout the city of Seoul which tourists can now visit.

Corner shop

One of the first locations we see in Parasite is the Woori Supermarket, a small corner shop, known as the Pig Rice Supermarket in real life, where Ki-woo and Min first discuss the plan becoming an English tutor for the Park family.

Doijissal Supermarket, 32 Songijeong-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul; Open daily from 8:30am - 00:30am

Pizza restaurant

The early scenes of Parasite show the Kim family folding boxes for the Pizza Generation restaurant which, in real life, is actually known as Sky Pizza and even uses similar boxes to those we see in the film.

Sky Pizza, 86, Noryangjin-ro 6-gil, Dongjak-gu, Seoul; Open every day from 10am - 10pm

Road tunnel (and stairs)

And the final location we're highlighting here is the road tunnel and staircase the Kim family use when they flee from the Park house in the midst of a terrible storm.

219, Jahamun-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul

What about the stunning Park house?

Unfortunately, the clean and crisp Park house, designed by fictional architect Namgoong Hyeonja, is not a real building.

The crew of Parasite constructed the house at the studios in Goyang and had to create an array of sets that would form the central location in the film.

On top of that, the tiny Kim family home, with its insect infestations and no wifi, was also a set constructed at the Goyang studios as the house had to be flooded partway through the film.

Parasite is available in cinemas after earning a wider release following its Best Picture win at the 2020 Academy Awards.