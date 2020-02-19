Where to get a Twix Salted Caramel - sweet-toothed fans desperate to get the new bar

If you've got a sweet tooth, then there's a new treat hitting UK stores that's set to blow your minds.

Twix is an undeniable favourite of all biscuit and chocolate lovers across the nation; caramel, milky chocolate and a crisp biscuit base that would bring a tear to Paul Hollywood's eye, what's not to like?

And now the Twix is getting an upgrade.

We've seen the Twix in an array of different flavours from white chocolate to cookies and cream, but it's the latest flavour addition that is really exciting biscuit fans across the country.

This decade will see a salted caramel Twix hit the shelves. Here's how to get your hands on one ASAP.

Fans go wild for the Salted Caramel Twix

Salted caramel is a flavour which has become increasingly popular over the past couple of years. Nowadays you'll be hard pressed to find a brownie that isn't accompanied with a salted caramel sauce or a restaurant that doesn't serve some iteration of the salty-sweet sauce on their dessert menu.

So it's not surprising that Twix have hopped onto the trend.

And since news that a Salted Caramel Twix was available in other European countries, fans couldn't wait until the biscuit hit the UK.

One person tweeted: ‘SALTED CARAMEL TWIX?! I need these in my life.’

Next food mission is to find myself a salted caramel Twix — Batch (@batchbatch) February 16, 2020

Where to get the new Salted Caramel Twix bar

So far, it seems that Co-op is your go-to to find the new bar.

Those who have been lucky enough to get a hold of them said they are on sale for £1 per bar or 2 for £1.50. Now this is more than the average price of a Twix (which retails for around 60 pence) but this is because they are the Xtra size.

They hopefully will be rolled out to local corner shops, but for now you'll have to go to the big supermarkets to get your hands on one. No one has spotted them in Sainsbury's or Tesco, but we don't think it'll be too long until they get the hottest treat on the market.