MIA: Where is Greg James? Radio 1 fans snigger as BRITs 2020 celebrations take their toll

BBC Radio 1's regular breakfast host, Greg James, has been reported MIA after the 2020 BRIT Awards.

The BRIT Awards in 2020 were as spectacular as ever last night (February 18th) with the biggest names in the world of music converging on the O2 Arena to celebrate the last 12 months of music.

Not only were some of the world's biggest artists present, such as Billie Eilish who gave her first live rendition of her new Bond song No Time To Die, but also in attendance were plenty from the world of music media.

And as a result of a heavy night of celebrations, one member of the music media has been reported MIA after failing to report for presenting duty on Radio 1 this morning.

Greg James missing from Radio 1

That's right, regular host of BBC Radio 1's breakfast show, Greg James, has not reported to work this morning with surprised fans waking up to the sounds of Adele Roberts instead.

Adele welcomed listeners in chirpy spirits by introducing the show, usually hosted by Greg James, by saying: "Yeah about that."

Before she continued: "Radio 1 Breakfast with Adele Roberts, I can’t believe this is happening."

Adele regularly hosts the early morning, 4am to 6:30am, shift but on February 19th she's taking on a double workload.

BRIT Awards taking their toll?

With her tongue planted firmly in her cheek, Adele's debut on the breakfast show began by calling Greg a "dirty little no-show" before she continued by putting out a missing person plea: "Has anyone seen him? on anyone’s Instagram?"

Before going MIA, Greg James was last spotted at the 2020 BRIT Awards where he posted on Instagram that the 6:30am show was "gonna be fun."

Guess they took too much of a toll on Greg James after all.

Fans react to hilarious no-show

Unsurprisingly, fans have been rather good-humoured about Greg James' absence this morning with plenty taking to social media to comment on his not so mysterious disappearance.

One Twitter user commented: "Greg not turning up to work this morning after #brits is bloody fantastic"

While another added: "@gregjames going awol after the #Brits2020 and not turning up for work is peak banter"

And finally, this fan suggested that Greg has had a wild night out with Lewis Capaldi.