'What a player': Some PL fans left stunned by news about Tottenham man

Heung-Min Son netted a brace for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa over the weekend.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have been left stunned that Heung-Min Son played on with a broken arm during Tottenham's 3-2 win against the Midlands side from the weekend.

As reported by BBC Sport, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho expects Son to be out for the rest of the season after he fractured his arm following a challenge by Ezri Konsa during the early stages of the Villa game.

Despite that situation, and nobody other than himself really knowing his circumstances, he still went onto to net a brace, including scoring a last-minute winner.

Villa fans just cannot believe that he managed to do what he did despite suffering an injury, as they now rue the fact that he didn't go off during the match because it could have been a completely different game.

The challenge from Konsa happened during the early minutes of the match, with the Spurs man going down, receiving treatment and then coming back onto the field.

In the game itself, Son was a livewire, constantly hurting Villa on the break, and then issuing a devastating blow of his own right at the death.

Son also has to be credited for staying on the pitch because had he gone off then his side might not have secured all three points.

And whilst Spurs are now seemingly losing him for the rest of the season, at least he has provided the team with three points in their quest to finish in the Champions League places.

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Son playing with a broken arm:

So Konsa broke Son’s arm and he still went on to score two goals #avfc — Daniel Bowden (@DanB5826) February 18, 2020

So Son is out for the season but was able to play the whole match and bag two, including a last min winner. Riiiite #avfc — bph (@BPH83) February 18, 2020

So wait, Son broke his arm but still kept playing and scored 2 goals against us. #avfc — Foxy (@FoxyN77) February 18, 2020

Does get anymore painful (literally&metaphorically) that Son scored a 94th minute winner against us on Sunday... WITH A BROKEN ARM. #avfc #Spurs https://t.co/pEUbkgHWrd — henny (@hennyfudgex) February 18, 2020

When you realise Heung Min Son fractured his arm IN THE FIRST MINUTE and still bagged 2 goals — Jack (@_JackAvfc) February 18, 2020

So Son broke his arm in the first half against Villa and still managed to play on til the end and score the winner, if only they'd taken him off #AVFC — The B6 Broadcast (@B6Broadcast) February 18, 2020

Son scored against us with a broken arm! ‍♂️‍♂️ What a player though #AVFC #THFC — Jacob (@JacobParkes) February 18, 2020

Somehow makes it worse to know Son had a broken arm and still managed to score 2 goals against us Sunday #avfc — Mr MWB AV ⚽️ DB (@MrMWB) February 18, 2020