'What a player': Some PL fans left stunned by news about Tottenham man

Aston Villa fans celebrate the opening goal during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England.
Heung-Min Son netted a brace for Tottenham Hotspur against Aston Villa over the weekend.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur receives treatment to his arm during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham,...

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have been left stunned that Heung-Min Son played on with a broken arm during Tottenham's 3-2 win against the Midlands side from the weekend. 

As reported by BBC Sport, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho expects Son to be out for the rest of the season after he fractured his arm following a challenge by Ezri Konsa during the early stages of the Villa game. 

Despite that situation, and nobody other than himself really knowing his circumstances, he still went onto to net a brace, including scoring a last-minute winner. 

 

Villa fans just cannot believe that he managed to do what he did despite suffering an injury, as they now rue the fact that he didn't go off during the match because it could have been a completely different game.   

The challenge from Konsa happened during the early minutes of the match, with the Spurs man going down, receiving treatment and then coming back onto the field. 

In the game itself, Son was a livewire, constantly hurting Villa on the break, and then issuing a devastating blow of his own right at the death. 

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mates after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on...

Son also has to be credited for staying on the pitch because had he gone off then his side might not have secured all three points.

And whilst Spurs are now seemingly losing him for the rest of the season, at least he has provided the team with three points in their quest to finish in the Champions League places.  

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Son playing with a broken arm: 

