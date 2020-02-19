West Brom starlet is starring on trial elsewhere; 'no future' at Hawthorns

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion could see another exciting talent leave with Stan Asomugha on trial at League One Sunderland.

West Bromwich Albion youngster Stan Asomugha appears to have aced his Sunderland audition, finding the net for the Black Cats during their 4-2 triumph over Seaham Red Star on Tuesday night.

While the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were suffering shock defeats on the world’s biggest stage, Sunderland’s youngsters were being put through their paces against a non-league outfit in the less-than-prestigious Durham Challenge Cup.

The Black Cats haven’t won the localised trophy since 2008 but, after a thumping win last night, this current crop of Sunderland starlets are on the verge of ending a 12-year drought.

And it was Asomugha who set Elliot Dickman’s U23s on their way to victory with an early finish, continuing to catch the eye on trial with the Wearsiders.

The 19-year-old is playing for his future right now. His contract at West Brom is due to expire in July and, according to Dickman himself, Asomugha has ‘no future’ at the Hawthorns as he hurtles towards free agency (The Chronicle).

But after showcasing his speed, skill and eye for goal in Sunderland colours, Asomugha has given himself a real chance of signing on the dotted line for a side who, thanks to a remarkable upturn in form, are just three points off the top of the League One table.

West Brom have seen a number of exciting talents slip through their grasp in recent years, from Kemar Roofe to Izzy Brown,Chris Wood to prodigal son Romaine Sawyers. With Asomugha, the Baggies will be praying that history doesn’t repeat itself.