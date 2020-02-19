Quick links

Sunderland

West Bromwich Albion

Championship

League One

West Brom starlet is starring on trial elsewhere; 'no future' at Hawthorns

Danny Owen
General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion could see another exciting talent leave with Stan Asomugha on trial at League One Sunderland.

General View of The Hawthorns during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Saturday 9th March 2019.

West Bromwich Albion youngster Stan Asomugha appears to have aced his Sunderland audition, finding the net for the Black Cats during their 4-2 triumph over Seaham Red Star on Tuesday night.

While the likes of Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain were suffering shock defeats on the world’s biggest stage, Sunderland’s youngsters were being put through their paces against a non-league outfit in the less-than-prestigious Durham Challenge Cup.

 

The Black Cats haven’t won the localised trophy since 2008 but, after a thumping win last night, this current crop of Sunderland starlets are on the verge of ending a 12-year drought.

And it was Asomugha who set Elliot Dickman’s U23s on their way to victory with an early finish, continuing to catch the eye on trial with the Wearsiders.

Sunderland coach Elliot Dickman during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland at The Lamex Stadium on February 20, 2017 in Stevenage, England.

The 19-year-old is playing for his future right now. His contract at West Brom is due to expire in July and, according to Dickman himself, Asomugha has ‘no future’ at the Hawthorns as he hurtles towards free agency (The Chronicle).

But after showcasing his speed, skill and eye for goal in Sunderland colours, Asomugha has given himself a real chance of signing on the dotted line for a side who, thanks to a remarkable upturn in form, are just three points off the top of the League One table.

West Brom have seen a number of exciting talents slip through their grasp in recent years, from Kemar Roofe to Izzy Brown,Chris Wood to prodigal son Romaine Sawyers. With Asomugha, the Baggies will be praying that history doesn’t repeat itself.

Kemar Roofe of West Bromwich Albion U21

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch