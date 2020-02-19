Quick links

'Welcome to Spurs': Some Tottenham fans want £9m former Mourinho target signed on a free

Jose Mourinho the head coach
The Tottenham Hotspur manager is said to have wanted the player in the latter's West Ham United days.

Tottenham fans celebrate their second goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are suggesting a former West Ham United striker as a possible solution to their side's problems.

Already without Harry Kane for the foreseeable future, Tottenham could now lose Son Heung-min for the rest of the season after the South Korean suffered a fractured arm against Aston Villa on Sunday.

 

The pair's absence leaves a trio of unorthodox centre-forwards, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, plus the inexperienced Troy Parrott as the primary options available to the Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham could yet turn to the free agent market for extra support, though suitable candidates are scarce.

Diafra Sakho of West Ham celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on...

There is however one name which stands out to several of a Spurs persuasion and it is one in whom Mourinho was credited with an interest in 2014 - when he was the Chelsea boss and the player in question belonged to West Ham (The Telegraph).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sakho scored 24 goals in 71 games for West Ham, but was sold to Rennes for a reported fee of £9 million in January 2018.

The Senegalese struggled back in France however and was released at the end of last year, following an unsuccessful loan spell at Bursaspor.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

