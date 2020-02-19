'Welcome to Spurs': Some Tottenham fans want £9m former Mourinho target signed on a free

The Tottenham Hotspur manager is said to have wanted the player in the latter's West Ham United days.

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans are suggesting a former West Ham United striker as a possible solution to their side's problems.

Already without Harry Kane for the foreseeable future, Tottenham could now lose Son Heung-min for the rest of the season after the South Korean suffered a fractured arm against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The pair's absence leaves a trio of unorthodox centre-forwards, Dele Alli, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, plus the inexperienced Troy Parrott as the primary options available to the Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham could yet turn to the free agent market for extra support, though suitable candidates are scarce.

There is however one name which stands out to several of a Spurs persuasion and it is one in whom Mourinho was credited with an interest in 2014 - when he was the Chelsea boss and the player in question belonged to West Ham (The Telegraph).

Diafra Sakho is available didn’t he cause us few problems for West Ham a few years ago — JRTSPURS (@jrtspurs) February 18, 2020

I would take Diafra Sakho — Tottenham Boxing (@TottenhamBoxing) February 18, 2020

Diafra Sakho in in time for the derby with West ham. — Patrik, morgenmuffel version (@StopPatrik) February 18, 2020

Looking at it, you’ve not got a lot of options. Diafra Sakho maybe? — Ryan (@RyanUK) February 18, 2020

Diafra Sakho — Arun - THFC (@ArunRamtale) February 18, 2020

Welcome to spurs, Diafra Sakho — Patrik, morgenmuffel version (@StopPatrik) February 18, 2020

@SpursOfficial Diafra Sakho and Victor Anichebe dont have clubs... just saying. — Ben Spanton-Walker (@benswalker) February 18, 2020

Sakho scored 24 goals in 71 games for West Ham, but was sold to Rennes for a reported fee of £9 million in January 2018.

The Senegalese struggled back in France however and was released at the end of last year, following an unsuccessful loan spell at Bursaspor.

Tottenham fans - which free agent should your club sign, if any?