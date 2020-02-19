'We might mix it up': Injuries and selection discussed by Lennon prior to Celtic trip

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been speaking ahead of the club's Europa League journey.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has suggested he might mix his team selection up for tomorrow's match against Copenhagen in Denmark, The Scottish Sun report.

Lennon has had a flexibility to his formations and team selections in recent weeks, even changing the shape of his eleven mid-match against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Sunday.

It's kept fans and opposition teams guessing with regards to how the team will approach matches, which can only be a benefit in their quest to keep up their exceptional form.

Speaking about the personnel available to him for the Europa League first leg, the Celtic boss is feeling good about Jozo Simunovic's availability but is concerned about one player.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, Lennon said: "Jozo Simunovic will be available for the Parken and that’s a bonus. We had Nir Bitton back at Pittodrie and Jeremie Frimpong will be available for the first time in the competition as well.

"We are worried about Greg Taylor at the minute after he came off in Aberdeen. We want to see how he is, but I think we have been excellent.

"They have been brave and have shown, again, that they have an abundance of quiet confidence and character.

"They’ve played very well away from home in Europe and I’m really hoping for more of the same on Thursday. We might mix it up a bit, we’ll see."

Taylor is still looking to full establish himself on the left flank since signing for the club last summer, so his injury is a definite blow to the player and potentially to Celtic.

With Jonny Hayes and Boli Bolingoli ready to come in, Lennon does have options.

It would seem likely he'd go with the Irishman, who so capably dealt with Lazio away from him in Rome during the group stages of the competition.

What formation he'll opt for is harder to predict but if he's talking up Simunovic then it's tempting to suggest it'll be a back three.

Going with two strikers away from home in Europe would be bold, but could pay off with an important away goal for the return leg.