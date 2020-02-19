Warnock believes Liverpool boss could unleash £40m star in second leg

Liverpool have a bit of a challenge to reach the last eight of the Champions League.

Stephen Warnock believes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a player who Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could turn to against Atletico Madrid in two weeks for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The Reds go into the game with a 1-0 deficit to overturn after slumping to a surprise defeat by the Spanish side in Madrid last night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain injected a little bit of pace and urgency into Liverpool's attack when he came on in the 72nd minute last night, but it wasn't enough.

The former Arsenal attacker, a £40 million signing in 2017, has been a big player for Jurgen Klopp in the Champions League.

In the group stages, he scored twice in a win away to Genk, and also found the net in a quarter-final tie against Manchester City during the 2017-18 campaign.

And former Liverpool defender Warnock has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he could see Klopp turning to the 26-year-old when Diego Simeone's side visit.

He said: "At home, I expect a completely different game, different atmosphere, Anfield will be boisterous, the team will be firing. It wouldn't surprise me to see Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start in midfield, a more forward-thinking player who can draw defenders out of positions."