Quick links

Liverpool

UEFA Champions League

Warnock believes Liverpool boss could unleash £40m star in second leg

Shane Callaghan
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with teammates Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Andy Robertson after scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool have a bit of a challenge to reach the last eight of the Champions League.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool FC at Carrow Road on February 15, 2020 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Stephen Warnock believes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a player who Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could turn to against Atletico Madrid in two weeks for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

The Reds go into the game with a 1-0 deficit to overturn after slumping to a surprise defeat by the Spanish side in Madrid last night.

Oxlade-Chamberlain injected a little bit of pace and urgency into Liverpool's attack when he came on in the 72nd minute last night, but it wasn't enough.

The former Arsenal attacker, a £40 million signing in 2017, has been a big player for Jurgen Klopp in the Champions League.

 

In the group stages, he scored twice in a win away to Genk, and also found the net in a quarter-final tie against Manchester City during the 2017-18 campaign.

And former Liverpool defender Warnock has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he could see Klopp turning to the 26-year-old when Diego Simeone's side visit.

He said: "At home, I expect a completely different game, different atmosphere, Anfield will be boisterous, the team will be firing. It wouldn't surprise me to see Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain start in midfield, a more forward-thinking player who can draw defenders out of positions."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch