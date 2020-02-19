Vinnie Jones praises Marcelo Bielsa and backs Leeds for promotion

Jones was part of a promotion-winning Leeds side in 1990.





Former Leeds United player Vinnie Jones has expressed his admiration for current boss Marcelo Bielsa as well as his own regret that he didn't stay at Elland Road for longer.

Jones told the Sun he hopes his old club will get up this year, and knows what it takes having got up under Howard Wilkinson in 1990, before leaving too soon.

He said: "It’s a mental block we need to overcome. But once they get back to the Premier League, I don’t think there will be any stopping this club. My two career highlights were winning the FA Cup in 1988 and then getting promoted with Leeds two years later. Going up with Leeds in 1990 was a must.

"Leeds are so close now and have a fantastic manager in Bielsa, who everybody seems to love. Back in 1990, we had a few blips but we got over the line. Wilko says he let me go too early and that’s my one regret, that I was a Leeds player for only 18 months."





Jones knows what it's like trying to help Leeds get promoted under the intense scrutiny that it brings and the long period spent outside the Premier League has perhaps intensified that now.

Bielsa won't waver from his principles so it'll be his way or no way and the way the Championship has swung this season means there are likely to be plenty more twists and turns before the season ends.

Leeds have struggled for consistency in the New Year but none of the chasing pack have been able to muster enough momentum of their own to take full advantage.

They may need nerves of steel like Jones had in his playing days if they are to get the job done.



