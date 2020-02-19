Vick Hope stuns at BRITs 2020 in Galia Lahav dress - glam team break down her look!

Vick Hope is fast becoming one of the most in demand radio and TV presenter Britain has to offer.

The 30 year old's career rocketed when she landed a job co-presenting role on Capital Breakfast alongside Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay back in 2017. Since then, Vick's career has gone from strength to strength, having worked on the likes of The Voice and covered the Isle Of Wight Festival and Capital Radio's weekend Breakfast show.

Given her career in the industry, it's not surprising that Vick was among some of the A-List guests attending the BRIT Awards 2020 last night (Tuesday, February 18th).

Vick is also well-known for her incredible sense of style, having recently wowed at the BAFTAs where she was the host of the EE red carpet live stream. But Vick's outfit at the BRITs 2020 has really cemented her status as one of the most stylish presenters - and media figures - around.

Where is Vick Hope's Brits dress from?

For the BRITs 2020 Awards Ceremony, Vick Hope donned a Galia Lahav ensemble. Vick wore the Stella Max gown and was styled by Oliver Vaughn.

Galia Lahav is an Israeli couture designer who specialises in bridal and evening wear. She founded the company way back in 1984 and has since become a favourite of Hollywood stars and brides around the world.

Other stars who have worn Galia Lahav on the red carpet include Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rowland, Sarah Silverman and Lucy Liu; so, Vick is in good company there!

Vick's glam team break down the look

Abbie May, a makeup artist and content creator from London, is the creator of Vick's dramatic smoky makeup look. She has worked with Vick on numerous occasions - on print and red carpet - as well as Raye, Maya Jama and AJ Odudu.

Abbie described the look:

"I created a matte black winged out smokey eye look with subtle swarovski crystals placed on top. Gorgeous flawless skin with golden highlights and a soft cream blush on the apples of the cheeks and a nude glossy lip to finish the look."

She used The Ordinary serum foundation on Vick, as well as Fenty concealer, as well as highlighters from Pixi, Glossier and Sleek.

When Vick posted a picture of her look on Instagram, she thanked her team "for making me feel glam, confident and comfortable."

Celebrity hairstylist Michelle Sultan was responsible for Vick's slick high bun.

Galia Lahav take 2

For Vick's second look, she donned another Galia Lahav look as she headed to The Ned to attend the Universal Music afterparty, co-hosted by PATRÓN and Soho House.

This one majorly differed from the first, although Vick kept to the sleek all-black attire.

Her second Galia Lahav outfit was a sequin-covered mini dress with a plunging neckline, long puff sleeves and a thigh-high split. Michelle Keegan donned the silver sequinned alternative to Vick's Galia Lahav look for her BRITs outfit.

