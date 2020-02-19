'Very exciting': Rangers warned about £26m talent visiting Ibrox

There's a huge Rangers match at Ibrox tomorrow night and plenty of eyes will be on one player in particular.

Rangers host Braga at Ibrox in the Europa League this week and former Hearts man Bruno Aguiar thinks the club from his homeland will be too strong for Steven Gerrard's side, The Scottish Sun report.

Aguiar obviously knows plenty about both Scottish and Portuguese football with significant portions of his career spent in both countries.

As a result, the Scottish Cup winner has been asked for his thoughts on the upcoming two-legged tie between Rangers and Braga, with a spot in the last 16 of the Europa League up for grabs.

He reckons that while the visitors to Ibrox need to be wary of tomorrow's first leg in Glasgow, they'll eventually show their quality and come out on top.

Aguiar has also discussed the potential of Braga winger Trincao, who is moving to Barcelona in the summer after a deal worth £26m (The Scottish Sun) was agreed in January.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said: "I see more of Braga than Rangers and I expect them to be too strong — but anything is possible. Braga will need to be careful at Ibrox but, over 180 minutes, they should be too good.

"Trincao has a lot of potential. He doesn’t always play but you don’t sign for Barcelona without talent.

"The big clubs look for the future stars and they obviously see his qualities for years to come.

"He can be very exciting. He is a technical player and I would expect him to do well at Barcelona when he gets there."

Trincao has played 26 times for Braga this season, mostly from the bench, scoring four goals and assisting six times (Transfermarkt).

It's obviously yet to be determined whether he'll feature in the tie against Rangers, but it could be the perfect opportunity for him to announce himself on the European stage ahead of his Barcelona switch.

His only start in Europe this season came in Braga's final group game, scoring and assisting against Slovan Bratislava.

Clearly there's a bit of hype surrounding the 20-year-old but Steven Gerrard and his side will be entirely focused on their own performance.

They'll know that in front of a big Ibrox crowd they don't have to fear anyone and can feed off the passion of supporters to produce a big display.

That's what's needed if they're to progress. A repeat of recent performances against teams such as Hearts, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock will likely not see the match end well.

A win tomorrow night would leave them in great shape ahead of the second leg next Wednesday, but can they deliver?