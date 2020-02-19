Quick links

'Utterly nuts': Lineker slams controversial system shortly before it debuts for Celtic & Rangers

Chelsea have a goal ruled out by VAR during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
VAR will be in use during competitive Rangers and Celtic matches for the first time tomorrow.

BT Sport presenter Gary Lineker has blasted VAR technology just a day before it will be used for the first time in games involving Steven Gerrard's Rangers and Neil Lennon's Celtic.

The controversial discipline system has been used in the English Premier League and Champions League this season but was not utilised in the group stages of the Europa League.

It's been a major topic in English football this season with pundits like Chris Sutton claiming to the BBC in November that it was causing 'sheer panic' amongst referees and officials.

Now Lineker has been left fuming with the impact it is having on the perception of offside rules, feeling the whole situation has become 'utterly nuts' when speaking on Twitter.

 

 

Celtic and Rangers have been busy preparing themselves for its use against Copenhagen and Braga.

Ibrox boss Gerrard revealed that there had been a meeting with Scottish referees to help them understand what UEFA officials are clamping down on this season, with everything being made clear to the players (Evening Express).

The big screen displays the decision after a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) review, disallowing a goal from Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud for offside during the English Premier...

Celtic star Jeremie Frimpong meanwhile is already not a fan, telling BBC Scotland that it 'ruins the game' ahead of his visit to Denmark.

Both sides are no strangers to refereeing controversies, such is the territory with big clubs, so it'll be interesting to see if VAR is a big topic of discussion coming out of tomorrow night's matches.

Lennon and Gerrard must be hoping it all goes off without a hitch, as the technology has the potential to have a big say in each side's progression to the last 16.

