'Unbelievable talents': Hutton fears Aston Villa could lose two players next summer

Alan Hutton of Aston Villa
Aston Villa are in danger of an immediate relegation from the Premier League - even if they say up, Jack Grealish and John McGinn will attract interest.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa

Aston Villa face a major challenge if they want to hang onto John McGinn and Jack Grealish this summer, former right-back Alan Hutton has told talkSPORT while valuing the latter at around £100 million.

With three months of the season remaining, the Midland giants are still well in the midst of the relegation mire despite boasting arguably the most impressive player in the Premier League since the turn of the year in their midst.

There have been plenty of so-called ‘new Paul Gascoigne’s’ over the years but Grealish, with his socks rolled down and breezing past opponents at will, looks every inch the natural successor to arguably the most gifted footballer to ever wear the Three Lions on his chest.

 

Scotland star McGinn started the 2019/20 season in similarly impressive form and was even linked with a £50 million move to Manchester United before fracturing his ankle in December (The Sun).

And Hutton feels that, with all due respect for his former employers, Grealish and McGinn might have a future away from Villa Park.

“The main aim for Villa this year was to stay up and then maybe kicking on. The problem that you have is that the likes of John McGinn and Jack Grealish are unbelievable talents,” said a recently-retired defender who helped Dean Smith win promotion to the Premier League last season.

John McGinn of Aston Villa

“Jack is on another level. He was the best player in the Championship and this season he’s on another level from most players out there. John was going the same way (until his injury).

“(Grealish) was in training last year till 7pm at night. He’d be in at 9, 10 in the morning and stay till 7pm. This guy is special.

“Easy (he’d cost £100 million).”

Goal reported earlier in February that Grealish is open to the idea of joining a transitional Manchester United side over the summer, having already begun house-hunting in the north west. Though Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side might have to shatter their transfer record for the second year in a row to land arguably the best player in the country right now.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

