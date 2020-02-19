Tottenham Hotspur's Shilow Tracey scores first ever goal on loan

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Shilow Tracey is off the mark.

It is now four years since Tottenham signed Shilow Tracey in January 2016. He was the club's only signing of that transfer window, and a low key one.

Despite this, there were hopes the teenager from Ebbsleet United might go on to become another Dele Alli.

It hasn't really worked that way, with Tracey spending the last three and a half seasons with the under-23s rather than getting near the first team.

Now 21, he went out on his first loan spell in January with Macclesfield Town and scored his first goal last night.

⏱ 33’



The Silkmen lead! Whitehead plays in Shilow and he finishes calmly into the net for his first Macclesfield goal!



1 - 0 ⚓️#SilkmenLIVE — Macclesfield Town (@thesilkmen) February 18, 2020

Tracey scored the opener for the League Two side although they were later pegged back to a 1-1 draw by visitors Plymouth Argyle.

This is a bright start for the youngster, who was playing his fourth game for Macclesfield.

Realistically he is playing for a future in the game away from Spurs, with his chances of breaking through very slim.

If he can get a proper run together, and start netting on a near weekly basis between now and May, you never know.