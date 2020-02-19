Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur's Shilow Tracey scores first ever goal on loan

Shilow Tracey of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham Hotspur youngster Shilow Tracey is off the mark.

Shilow Tracey of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton on January 15, 2018 in Enfield, England.

It is now four years since Tottenham signed Shilow Tracey in January 2016. He was the club's only signing of that transfer window, and a low key one.

Despite this, there were hopes the teenager from Ebbsleet United might go on to become another Dele Alli.

 

It hasn't really worked that way, with Tracey spending the last three and a half seasons with the under-23s rather than getting near the first team.

Now 21, he went out on his first loan spell in January with Macclesfield Town and scored his first goal last night.

Tracey scored the opener for the League Two side although they were later pegged back to a 1-1 draw by visitors Plymouth Argyle.

This is a bright start for the youngster, who was playing his fourth game for Macclesfield.

Realistically he is playing for a future in the game away from Spurs, with his chances of breaking through very slim.

If he can get a proper run together, and start netting on a near weekly basis between now and May, you never know.

Josh Wright of Leyton Orient getting tackled by Shilow Tracey of Macclesfield Town during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Leyton Orient and Macclesfield Town at the Matchroom Stadium,...

