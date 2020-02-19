Quick links

Some Tottenham fans want rule change and special Barcelona like permission

Dan Coombs
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with team mates after scoring the winning goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on...
Tottenham Hotspur suffered a cruel injury blow.

Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa and Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in...

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a cruel blow with Heung-Min Son likely ruled out for the season.

Son has a broken arm, BBC Sport report, and he is not expected to feature again before the end of the campaign.

It's a bitter blow considering how Son had been in superb form. He had scored in the previous six consecutive matches including a brace against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Star striker Harry Kane is already out injured with no return date set.

 

This week, Barcelona were given special dispensation from La Liga to sign an emergency striker after Ousmane Dembele suffered another injury.

The controversial decision has caused an uproar in Spain with The Guardian reporting they are set to sign Leganes forward Martin Braithwaite by paying his release clause.

Some Tottenham fans wondered if a potential rule could allow them the same option...

 

 

 

 

 

There is nothing in the Premier League rules which would allow Tottenham to sign an emergency striker. The rules would need to be changed for Spurs to be able to. 

The only emergency signing provision is for clubs to add a goalkeeper, which Manchester City last did in 2010 with Marton Fulop.

 

