Some Tottenham fans want rule change and special Barcelona like permission

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a cruel blow with Heung-Min Son likely ruled out for the season.

Son has a broken arm, BBC Sport report, and he is not expected to feature again before the end of the campaign.

It's a bitter blow considering how Son had been in superb form. He had scored in the previous six consecutive matches including a brace against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Star striker Harry Kane is already out injured with no return date set.

This week, Barcelona were given special dispensation from La Liga to sign an emergency striker after Ousmane Dembele suffered another injury.

The controversial decision has caused an uproar in Spain with The Guardian reporting they are set to sign Leganes forward Martin Braithwaite by paying his release clause.

Some Tottenham fans wondered if a potential rule could allow them the same option...

As Barcelona have been given permission to sign a player as an emergency situation has arisen due to Dembele injury, perhaps Spurs could have similar permissions? Oh wait, it's Spurs - not important enough #COYS — COYS Bear (@COYS_Bear) February 18, 2020

Oh God, Sonny...

Definitely, definitely didn’t need a striker in January though, did we?

This is what happens when you scrimp and make do.

We’re not Barcelona, so we probably won’t get any special dispensation either. Absolute disaster! #COYS — ⚽️️ Kev J. Stewart (@KevJStewart) February 18, 2020

Didn’t Barcelona buy a striker outside the window or a least looking at the option - #COYS — Jon (@JonWals17999618) February 18, 2020

Can we buy an emergency striker like Barcelona are allowed to #Son #COYS — Marc Bayliss (@marcthespur) February 18, 2020

There is nothing in the Premier League rules which would allow Tottenham to sign an emergency striker. The rules would need to be changed for Spurs to be able to.

The only emergency signing provision is for clubs to add a goalkeeper, which Manchester City last did in 2010 with Marton Fulop.