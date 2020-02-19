Quick links

Tottenham fans respond as Peter Crouch says he's up for return

Dan Coombs
Peter Crouch representing Children with Cancer attends BGC Charity Day at One Churchill Place on September 11, 2019 in London, England.
Tottenham are low on striker options after Heung Min Son's injury/

Stoke City's Peter Crouch applauds the Fans

Peter Crouch has responded to a quip from Jose Mourinho in his press conference that he could bring him in to solve the club's striker crisis.

Harry Kane and now Heung-Min Son are dealing with injuries now which could rule them out for the rest of this season.

Mourinho responded with Crouch's name when asked if he could look to bring in an emergency striker, The Mail reported.

Crouch wasted no time in responding and said he would be up for the challenge.

Crouch walks around with a near permanent jokey grin on his face and it's not really possible to tell how serious he is, if at all.

The striker enjoyed a spell at Tottenham between 2009 and 2011, with a winning goal at the San Siro the highlight against AC Milan.

 

He retired last year after a stint with Stoke City and has been building a media career since.

Here is a look at how Tottenham fans responded to his message. Some are taking it very seriously...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

