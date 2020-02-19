Tottenham fans respond as Peter Crouch says he's up for return

Tottenham are low on striker options after Heung Min Son's injury/
Peter Crouch has responded to a quip from Jose Mourinho in his press conference that he could bring him in to solve the club's striker crisis.
Harry Kane and now Heung-Min Son are dealing with injuries now which could rule them out for the rest of this season.
Mourinho responded with Crouch's name when asked if he could look to bring in an emergency striker, The Mail reported.
Crouch wasted no time in responding and said he would be up for the challenge.
I’m ready Jose #thereturn https://t.co/krG510KV1K— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) February 18, 2020
Crouch walks around with a near permanent jokey grin on his face and it's not really possible to tell how serious he is, if at all.
The striker enjoyed a spell at Tottenham between 2009 and 2011, with a winning goal at the San Siro the highlight against AC Milan.
He retired last year after a stint with Stoke City and has been building a media career since.
Here is a look at how Tottenham fans responded to his message. Some are taking it very seriously...
