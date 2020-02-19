Quick links

Tony Cascarino says Alvaro Morata targeted Liverpool's Joe Gomez

Sam Preston
Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18,...
The former Chelsea striker impressed another as Atletico Madrid ran out 1-0 winners.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool FC at Wanda Metropolitano on February 18, 2020 in...

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino says another old Blues hitman Alvaro Morata impressed him with his performance in Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win over Liverpool last night.

In the Times, Cascarino praised Morata for targeting Joe Gomez and said that the English defender struggled to live with the Spaniard all night.

 

He said: "If you were watching Alvaro Morata for the first time last night you would think that he is perfectly suited to the Premier League, given that the Atletico Madrid striker is good technically but is also adept in the air and can withstand a strong physical battle.

"The 27-year-old was quite clever against Liverpool because he made sure he was positioned next to Joe Gomez rather than the Englishman’s bigger and more physical defensive partner Virgil van Dijk. He gave Gomez a few problems and the Liverpool centre back was cautioned for fouling him."

Alvaro Morata of Atletico de Madrid competes for the ball with Joe Gomez of Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool...

Gomez is a fantastic young defender who has had a great season but he will find himself subjected to this type of treatment from time to time given his partner is van Dijk.

Strikers sometimes won't fancy their chances against the best central defender in the world and will drift over onto Gomez looking for change.

Gomez wasn't always in control of that battle last night, but Morata didn't manage to get on the scoresheet.

The Englishman will have to help stop Morata and co scoring when the tie gets back to Anfield, otherwise Liverpool will need to score three to progress against an Atletico side with a deserved reputation for defensive solidity.

Alvaro Morata (R) of Atletico de Madrid competes for the ball with Joseph Gomez of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atletico Madrid and...

