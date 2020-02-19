Tonight’s TV: Is Coronation Street a double episode?

Coronation Street is one of these shows that has been going on like forever. So does the ITV soap air twice tonight? Let's find out.

Coronation Street has been on our screens since 1960. That's 60 years of Corrie within two different centuries!

The popular show has seen so many storylines, generations of characters and so much drama in the fictional city of Weatherfield.

Earlier this month, Coronation Street aired its 10,000th episode, making it the longest-running serial drama in the whole world.

HOLLYOAKS: Who are Helen and Gordon Cunningham? Episode tribute explained!

Is Coronation Street a double episode tonight?

Yes, the soap returns with two double episodes tonight (Wednesday, February 19th).

The first episode will be broadcast at 7.30 pm on ITV. Then there's a 30-minute break for Harry Redknapp's Sandbanks Summer programme at 8 pm.



The second episode of Coronation Street will air from 8.30 pm to 9 pm.

When does Coronation Street air double episodes?

The ITV soap airs double episodes every week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. There are no episodes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

With a 60-year history behind, it's no brainers that the show's time slot has changed throughout the years.

In 2009, Corrie used to air five episodes - two double instalments on Mondays and Fridays and one episode on Thursday.

In 2011, the show returned to its normal time slot at 7.30 pm on Wednesdays, while the 8.30 pm episode was added only in 2017.

RECAP: Why was Kevin Webster in prison? Coronation Street recap!

What is on Coronation Street tonight?

Wednesday's double-bill of Corrie will see the latest storyline between Fiz Brown (Jennie McAlpine) and Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall).

In an attempt to keep her kids away from Jade, Fiz takes them on a holiday.

Elsewhere, Gemma and Chesney will attend a PR event, but they will have to make a big decision after they find out their son Aled has a medical condition.