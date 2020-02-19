'The whole team fell apart': Newcastle United man slates Magpies after Arsenal loss

Valentino Lazaro has been very open when speaking about the loss against Arsenal.

Newcastle United was on the receiving end of an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last Sunday.

However, Valentino Lazaro has now come out and commented on the loss and the new boy definitely didn't mince his words.

When speaking with The Northern Echo, the Inter loanee stated: "Unfortunately, for the second goal, Nicolas Pepe gets the ball between my feet, and that was very unlucky."

"Unfortunately, after that, the whole team fell apart. We have to bounce back from those mentally tough situations."

The Magpies survived the first-half without letting in a single goal, but it was the second-half that Steve Bruce's side 'fell apart' in.

Two goals in the space of three minutes from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe put Newcastle 2-0 down in the 57th minute, but Bruce's side once again steadied the ship up until the 90th minute.

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette were the two players to put the final nail in the coffin, leaving an embarrassing 4-0 score line.

Lazaro himself finished the match with just a 6.3/10 Whoscored rating, so it's hardly like he was carrying the team - but the criticism is likely also aimed at himself.

Newcastle takes on Crystal Palace next, which gives them an opportunity to quickly put this poor result behind them.