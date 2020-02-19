Where was The Invisible Man (2020) filmed? Headland House is stunning!

The Invisible Man is essential viewing for horror fans, so let's explore where it was filmed.

It's attracting serious attention, but where was The Invisible Man (2020) filmed?

The film was directed by Leigh Whannell, so we're in good hands...

Reflecting on his output, it's actually surprising just how many people haven't heard of him! We've seen a handful of movies come along throughout history that have changed the game and Leigh Whannell wrote one of them. That film is called Saw.

The 2004 modern-classic also saw Leigh star in the central role of Adam, one of the men trapped in the room we spend much of the narrative. He also wrote the 2014 horror-comedy Cooties, but away from his career as actor and writer, he's more than proven himself in the director's chair.

His directorial feature-debut came in 2015 with Insidious: Chapter 3. Cutting your teeth on one of the most popular franchises of the genre is pretty impressive and it's clear he learnt a lot from the experience and channelled it into his next feature, 2018's Upgrade.

The sci-fi actioner was one of the best films of that year, so The Invisible Man - his third effort - demands to be seen.

REIGN SUPREME! King Gary has been renewed

Elisabeth Moss and Leigh Whannell attend the "Invisible Man" premiere at Gaumont Champs Elysees on February 17, 2020 in Paris, France.

The Invisible Man starring Elisabeth Moss

The Invisible Man stars the insanely talented Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale) in the lead role of Cecilia. Her tormenting ex takes his own life, but she begins to suspect that his death may have been a hoax.

There's no need to take away from any of the mystery, so that's all that will be said of the plot.

With Leigh and Elisabeth on board, that's all you need. The 2017 blockbuster The Mummy with Tom Cruise was originally intended to launch a new Dark Universe but after its critical and commercial shortcomings plans went ahead with this relatively low budget film.

You don't need millions and millions of dollars to make a good horror movie. In fact, perhaps more important than money is good locations...

OPEN CASE: The Split deserves to be renewed

The Invisible Man (2020): Where was it filmed?

According to IMDb, The Invisible Man was filmed in New South Wales, Australia across a range of locations.

Here is a list below:

- Fox Studios, Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

- Kiama, New South Wales

- Sydney, New South Wales

- Barangaroo, Sydney, New South Wales

- Martin Place, Sydney, New South Wales

- Headland House, Gerringong, New South Wales

- Potts Point, Sydney, New South Wales

BBC DELIVERS: Call the Midwife season 10 confirmed

Need some #architecture inspo? Check out @UONalumni Andy Carson's Headland House, which took out the top honour at the 2019 HIA-CSR Australian House Awards! pic.twitter.com/Yob2EJepjn — UON FEBE (@UON_FEBE) July 16, 2019

The Invisible Man: Headland House

The home of our protagonist is a real place named Headland House (pictured in above tweet).

It's a remarkable place to shoot, with the gorgeous green fields surrounding the property offering idyllic views but also fuelling a sense of isolation prominent in many horror movies.

As highlighted by Dezeen, it sits atop a hill on a 150-acre site where a ridge connects to the sea while offering beautiful views of Werri Beach and Geering Bay. It's absolutely gorgeous inside and out... again, horror movies are great at transforming paradise into a nightmare.

The Universal Monster Universe noted that they were filming there during the third week of the shoot, including that the "...holiday house was awarded Australian Home of the Year and Australian Custom Built Home.”

It's not exactly hard to see why - invisible man or not, we'd take it!

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?